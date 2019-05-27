Small Business Owners Encouraged To Stop And Celebrate

While New Zealand is made up of over 500,000 small to medium-sized businesses doing incredible things, they are largely unrecognised in their efforts at boosting our economy. Network NZ is prompting business owners to take a moment to celebrate their business successes!

Network NZ has teamed up with The Common to bring you the 2019 Network NZ Business Awards. They are on the hunt for talented business owners who have invested in developing new products and services and ventures, as well as improving the performance of their businesses.

The awards are designed to celebrate SME’s in New Zealand. Recognising their successes and great achievements. Any business can enter any award categories that they feel is suitable for them. The awards are accessible to anyone from anywhere in New Zealand and open to all industries and business types.

The inaugural Network NZ Business Awards were run in 2017 and were a great success, garnering a lot of interest from business communities and as such, Network NZ co-owners, Candice Baker and Mandy Chamberlin, launched the business awards again this year.

“There have been several updates to the awards process this year, previously the awards were run purely online, and the winner’s announcements were done in a livestream video presentation,” says Chamberlin. “This year, not only will there be a live finalist announcement event, but the awards ceremony will be hosted at The Common, as well as live streamed, making it accessible from anywhere.”







A shared view of Network NZ and The Common is to support and grow New Zealand businesses and their owners. As a result every submission into the business awards will receive valuable feedback from the judges, along with a 1 month Strategic Space Membership at The Common (for August 2019) valued at $275+gst per business.

The prize pool for the Supreme winner stands at over $15,000 which includes business coaching, a Network NZ membership, an NZ Made custom designed trophy and so much more.

Awards Categories include:

· Most Innovative Business

· Excellence in Marketing

· Social Conscious Excellence

· Best Start-up

· Fastest Growth

· Most Outstanding Established Business

· Outstanding Solo Entrepreneur

· People’s Choice

· Supreme Winner

Entries are open until 31st May 2019 and for a flat rate entry fee, entrants can enter as many of the categories as they would like.

“We encourage all businesses to enter,” says Baker. “Not only will the entry process be extremely valuable for business owners, but there are incredible prizes on offer, and the change to stop and recognise what incredible things people are achieving in their own businesses. We are so often so busy doing the doing that we forget to stop and take stock of the amazing things we have achieved.”

Businesses can enter the Network NZ Awards by self-nomination, completing an online entry from at www.networknzawards.co.nz/enter until 8pm 31st May 2019.

About Network NZ

Network NZ is New Zealand’s largest all-inclusive community of business owners, providing a supportive and encouraging platform for business owners to build meaningful connections and grow in a personal and professional way.

While running your own business is incredibly rewarding, some days can be challenging and lonely. Network NZ grew from a small online group to a recognised brand of its own. It became a business community where people were comfortable to ask for help and offer it in return. In true collaborative kiwi style, the members are all about looking after the little guy, right through to supporting large kiwi businesses.

Mandy Chamberlin and Candice Baker’s vision is to provide a flexible platform for business owners to connect and focus on helping NZ businesses gain access the best support and resources to help them nurture and grow their businesses.

Network NZ is a safe and supportive membership based online community that welcomes business owners from all industries and walks of life. Together with their members, they set out to support the growth of small, medium and large business right here in New Zealand. Network NZ pride themselves on being all-inclusive and accessible from anywhere in New Zealand - providing support to businesses, no matter where they operate from, and support them in achieving their dreams.

Network NZ has a membership based model with access to various opportunities to network and grow your business and as a business owner.

Businesses can enter the Network NZ Awards by self-nomination, completing an online entry from at www.networknzawards.co.nz/enter until 31st May 2019.

© Scoop Media

