Young leader at Forsyth Barr wins at INFINZ Awards

Monday, 27 May 2019, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Forsyth Barr


Chelsea Leadbetter, a Senior Equity Analyst at Forsyth Barr in Wellington, was awarded the INFINZ Emerging Leader of the Year Award at the annual awards ceremony in Auckland.

The award recognises an outstanding younger person within the capital markets who displays leadership and values, is a high performer in their role, and makes a meaningful contribution to the financial industry and wider community.

Ms Leadbetter said winning the award provided a moment to celebrate and reflect on her career with Forsyth Barr.

“It is a fantastic place to work and learn. I am fortunate to have had a number of opportunities within Forsyth Barr and exposure to a wide array of senior leaders – which has been a great learning environment,” she said.

Forsyth Barr’s Head of Research, Andy Bowley, said it has been fantastic to watch Chelsea’s progress at Forsyth Barr over recent years.

Chelsea joined Forsyth Barr in 2008 as a research assistant while still studying. She has progressed to becoming a senior analyst covering the healthcare, gaming, food, beverage and agriculture sectors.

A graduate of Victoria University with a Bachelor of Commerce & Administration, a Bachelor of Science, and an Honours degree in Finance, Chelsea is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), a member of INFINZ and a Board Director for the CFA Society of New Zealand.

As an active CFA member, Chelsea has been presenting at New Zealand universities and talking to commerce students about the attractions of working in the finance industry.

“I have been looking to encourage more young women into this field. I think back to my university days when I wasn’t aware of all the career opportunities in the finance sector. So, it’s important to go back into the universities and promote the industry to students and demonstrate the opportunities that are out there,” she said.



