Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Physiotherapy premises go up for sale

Monday, 27 May 2019, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Bayley's Real Estate

The land and buildings housing a physiotherapy clinic and sports injury recovery healthcare practice have been placed on the market for sale.

The commercial property at 503 Great South Road, Papatoetoe is the consulting and treatment rooms for the well-established sports and rehabilitation business Flex Physio Sports & Rehab.

The property comprises is a well-presented clinic across a floor area of 276 square metres on a 809 square metre site, generating annual income of $75,000 plus GST and outgoings and with rental growth.

Flex Physio offers a range of high quality treatments at its Papatoetoe clinic and is on a new four-year lease in an area zoned Residential Mixed Housing Suburban in the Auckland Council Plan. The well-entrenched sports healthcare business has been at the Papatoetoe premises for more than 20 years.

The freehold property is now being marketed for sale by auction on June 26 by Bayleys Manukau. Salespeople Ben Bayley and Janak Darji said the Great South Road venue benefitted from being close to schools, hotels and motorway networks – which all delivered a consistent client base for the business.

“The property is located on the thoroughfare between the growth centres of Manukau and Papatoetoe with constants streams of traffic passing daily,” Mr Bayley said.

“It is on a high-profile Great South Road site, with a brand new lease. It is an affordable freehold passive investment and should not be overlooked by seasoned buyers,” he said.

Flex Physio was originally started in 1984 in Papatoetoe by physiotherapist Glenn Gallagher. Called ‘Glenn Gallagher Physiotherapy’ at the time, he employed a small group of staff who had one goal in mind – to help their community take care of their physical health to get the most out of life.



Over the years, the business expanded and became a well-established physiotherapy practice. In 2015 the practice was sold and renamed Flex Physio Sports & Rehab.

Four years later, Flex Physio Sports & Rehab has four clinics throughout South Auckland with a staffing complement from different cultures and ethnic backgrounds, who can speak Cook Island Maori, Fijian, French, Korean, Samoan, Te Reo Maori, and Mandarin to make clients feel comfortable.

The clinic's physiotherapists are ACC endorsed. As well as sports rehabilitation, the business offers a wide range of other treatments - including chronic pain management and acupuncture.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 