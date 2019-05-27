Physiotherapy premises go up for sale

The land and buildings housing a physiotherapy clinic and sports injury recovery healthcare practice have been placed on the market for sale.

The commercial property at 503 Great South Road, Papatoetoe is the consulting and treatment rooms for the well-established sports and rehabilitation business Flex Physio Sports & Rehab.

The property comprises is a well-presented clinic across a floor area of 276 square metres on a 809 square metre site, generating annual income of $75,000 plus GST and outgoings and with rental growth.

Flex Physio offers a range of high quality treatments at its Papatoetoe clinic and is on a new four-year lease in an area zoned Residential Mixed Housing Suburban in the Auckland Council Plan. The well-entrenched sports healthcare business has been at the Papatoetoe premises for more than 20 years.

The freehold property is now being marketed for sale by auction on June 26 by Bayleys Manukau. Salespeople Ben Bayley and Janak Darji said the Great South Road venue benefitted from being close to schools, hotels and motorway networks – which all delivered a consistent client base for the business.

“The property is located on the thoroughfare between the growth centres of Manukau and Papatoetoe with constants streams of traffic passing daily,” Mr Bayley said.

“It is on a high-profile Great South Road site, with a brand new lease. It is an affordable freehold passive investment and should not be overlooked by seasoned buyers,” he said.

Flex Physio was originally started in 1984 in Papatoetoe by physiotherapist Glenn Gallagher. Called ‘Glenn Gallagher Physiotherapy’ at the time, he employed a small group of staff who had one goal in mind – to help their community take care of their physical health to get the most out of life.







Over the years, the business expanded and became a well-established physiotherapy practice. In 2015 the practice was sold and renamed Flex Physio Sports & Rehab.

Four years later, Flex Physio Sports & Rehab has four clinics throughout South Auckland with a staffing complement from different cultures and ethnic backgrounds, who can speak Cook Island Maori, Fijian, French, Korean, Samoan, Te Reo Maori, and Mandarin to make clients feel comfortable.

The clinic's physiotherapists are ACC endorsed. As well as sports rehabilitation, the business offers a wide range of other treatments - including chronic pain management and acupuncture.

© Scoop Media