TIN Report to Widen Reach in 2019 as NZ Tech Exports grow

Monday, 27 May 2019, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Technology Investment Network

This week, Technology Investment Network’s annual TIN Report survey will arrive in the inboxes of more New Zealand tech companies than ever before in its 15-year history.

The research organisation, founded in 1999 by Kiwi tech entrepreneur Greg Shanahan, is widening its reach in 2019 to reflect the surging growth of the NZ tech industry in recent years, anticipating an increase in the number of companies it will survey from 700 to nearly 1,000.

“Our goal is to report on the tech export sector in its entirety, and by surveying the widest range of companies possible helps us understand the true value of the innovation ecosystem,” says Mr Shanahan.

Described as New Zealand’s definitive guide to the technology export sector and a critical reference for benchmarking the performance of New Zealand’s 200 largest globally-focused technology companies, this year will see publication of the 15th edition of the TIN Report.

Ahead of the survey launch, TIN Project Manager Brendan Boughen says new tech companies looking to export – particularly start-ups – are always welcome to sign up to be surveyed by TIN.

“From the various investment events we’ve attended and communications we’ve received, there are clearly plenty of new companies that are already making their mark, and that’s exciting to see,” says Mr Boughen.

To qualify for inclusion in TIN’s survey and research, companies must meet the following criteria.

They must:
• originate in New Zealand
• retain a meaningful presence in New Zealand
• operate in the high-tech Manufacturing, ICT or Biotech sectors
• have developed their own technology-based intellectual property
• generate at least 10% of their revenues offshore
If your company already meets these criteria or is aspiring to meet these criteria and you’re interested in being included on the TIN database, click here and complete the form to register. You can also email TIN directly on tin100@tinetwork.com



Once the survey is complete, each company on the database will then be ranked by revenue to identify the top TIN100 and the TIN Next100, which combined form the full TIN200 list. The Report will also contain a sample of 100 ‘Early Stage’ tech companies that TIN has encountered over the last year.

With last year’s Report showing 19 companies making their debut appearance on the TIN200 list, TIN’s research shows New Zealand’s tech ecosystem is robust, highly productive and a fertile ground for innovation – and the team is predicting a similar number of new entrants this year.

“With the ever-growing number of start-ups entering the market and gaining investment, TIN will clearly need to grow also,” Mr Boughen says, hinting at the possibility that the current TIN200 list may one day need to become the TIN300 as the number and size of companies surveyed expands.

The TIN research team is also anticipating that trends of offshore investment and profitability will once again be key themes in the 2019 Report, along with ongoing international expansion into the North American market.

Over the past 15 years, TIN has played a key part in developing and nurturing connections within the NZ tech sector, collaborating with industry bodies such as NZVIF, NZTE, MBIE and the Angel Association. In doing so, it has provided greater transparency of the sector to the New Zealand public, and for TIN companies, the potential for regular interaction with investors and other key influencers.

The 2019 TIN Report survey will be sent out this week. Participants will then have two weeks to complete the survey online. The final report will be published in October.


