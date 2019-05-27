Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two ‘Top 30’ spots in New World awards cements Sprig & Fern

Monday, 27 May 2019, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Sprig and Fern Brewery

Achieving two ‘Top 30’ spots in New World awards cements Sprig & Fern Brewery’s reputation for excellence

Award-winning Sprig & Fern Brewery has added another success to its list of accolades with today’s announcement that it has two placings in the 2019 New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30 beers and ciders list.

Sprig & Fern Brewery’s Scotch Ale and limited release Doppelbock beer are the brews that won the favour of the judges, described by the judges as “absolutely outstanding” and “an elegant drinking experience”.

More than 630 beers and ciders produced by 100+ breweries from around the world were entered, making this year’s awards the most hotly contested yet. The 2019 New World Beer & Cider Awards were judged by a panel of 25 independent experts using criteria including technical excellence, balance, mouthfeel, and most importantly, drinkability. The competition was tough and New World says that judges commented on the stunning quality of entries across the board.

Sprig & Fern Brewery General Manager Lee Brown says that receiving such feedback from the judges and having two of their products chosen for such a select list is an achievement of which the entire Sprig & Fern team can be proud.

“Producing high quality and enjoyable beers and ciders consistently for our customers is at the heart of what we do,” says Brown. “We’re so thrilled that our products will be showcased in this way in New World stores around New Zealand.”

Sprig & Fern Master Brewer Tracy Banner says she is delighted by the accolade. “The quality, consistency, and drinkability of entries is higher each year,” says Banner. She credits Sprig & Fern Brewery’s success to the excellent work of her brewing and packaging teams.



Now in its fifth year, the New World Beer & Cider Awards attract entries from local and international breweries, large and small. With a unique consumer focus, a key criterion of entry is the ability to supply minimum volumes in order to satisfy the interest and thirst of New World shoppers throughout 135 stores across the country.

The Top 30 beers and ciders, including Sprig & Fern Scotch Ale and limited release Doppelbock will be available in all New World stores across New Zealand from today, Monday 27 May, while stocks last.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Sprig and Fern Brewery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 