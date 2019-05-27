Two ‘Top 30’ spots in New World awards cements Sprig & Fern

Achieving two ‘Top 30’ spots in New World awards cements Sprig & Fern Brewery’s reputation for excellence

Award-winning Sprig & Fern Brewery has added another success to its list of accolades with today’s announcement that it has two placings in the 2019 New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30 beers and ciders list.

Sprig & Fern Brewery’s Scotch Ale and limited release Doppelbock beer are the brews that won the favour of the judges, described by the judges as “absolutely outstanding” and “an elegant drinking experience”.

More than 630 beers and ciders produced by 100+ breweries from around the world were entered, making this year’s awards the most hotly contested yet. The 2019 New World Beer & Cider Awards were judged by a panel of 25 independent experts using criteria including technical excellence, balance, mouthfeel, and most importantly, drinkability. The competition was tough and New World says that judges commented on the stunning quality of entries across the board.

Sprig & Fern Brewery General Manager Lee Brown says that receiving such feedback from the judges and having two of their products chosen for such a select list is an achievement of which the entire Sprig & Fern team can be proud.

“Producing high quality and enjoyable beers and ciders consistently for our customers is at the heart of what we do,” says Brown. “We’re so thrilled that our products will be showcased in this way in New World stores around New Zealand.”

Sprig & Fern Master Brewer Tracy Banner says she is delighted by the accolade. “The quality, consistency, and drinkability of entries is higher each year,” says Banner. She credits Sprig & Fern Brewery’s success to the excellent work of her brewing and packaging teams.







Now in its fifth year, the New World Beer & Cider Awards attract entries from local and international breweries, large and small. With a unique consumer focus, a key criterion of entry is the ability to supply minimum volumes in order to satisfy the interest and thirst of New World shoppers throughout 135 stores across the country.

The Top 30 beers and ciders, including Sprig & Fern Scotch Ale and limited release Doppelbock will be available in all New World stores across New Zealand from today, Monday 27 May, while stocks last.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

