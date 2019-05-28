Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DLA Piper demonstrates its global advantage

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 8:15 am
Press Release: DLA Piper

DLA Piper has advised US tech company Life360 on its AUD$820 million IPO and ASX listing. This is the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Australian Securities Exchange this year and one of the largest-ever tech debuts on the ASX.

Life360 is San Francisco-based, and has had huge success with its market-leading app for families. The Life360 app has 18.5 million monthly users in 160 countries, with features ranging from communications to driving safety and location sharing.

A listing of this magnitude actually boosts the ASX itself; it aspires to become a junior Nasdaq board for global fast-growth tech stocks. Life360 adds to its growing list of US tech companies; what attracts them down under is the compelling alternative to sourcing later stage capital in the US.

Life360's Chief Business Officer, Itamar Novick, praised DLA Piper’s project management: "DLA Piper is developing a strong reputation as the go-to firm for helping list US tech companies on the ASX,” he says. “They expertly guided us through all the twists and turns of our IPO and listing process. We quickly knew we could trust them to help us successfully execute our vision."

While the deal was led out of DLA Piper's Sydney office by David Ryan, the firm also advised on New Zealand securities law aspects of the transaction, which also involved the firm in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

DLA Piper New Zealand Corporate partner Rachel Taylor, says "This transaction showcases the strength of the firm in global capital markets transactions in the technology sector and builds on DLA Piper's track record in advising US tech companies on their ASX listings. It also shows the power of the firm being able to streamline advice over multiple jurisdictions to achieve great results for our clients."



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from DLA Piper on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 