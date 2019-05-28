Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand horticulture exceeds $9.2 billion

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: Plant and Food Research

28 May 2019

New Zealand horticulture is well on track to meet its goal of $10 billion by 2020. The industry was valued at $9.2 billion in the year ending 30 June, 2018, up $400 million from 2017. The increase was driven by a strong growth in exports, which rose to $5.5 billion from $5.1 billion the year before.

According to the latest Fresh Facts, published annually by Plant & Food Research since 1999, horticultural exports tripled from $1.7 billion 20 years ago. They now accounted for almost 10% of New Zealand’s total merchandise exports.

Kiwifruit and wine were the main drivers for New Zealand’s horticultural success. More than a third (34%) of the export revenue is attributable to kiwifruit ($1.86 billion, up from $1.66 in 2017). Zespri® SunGold Kiwifruit has proven popular in key export markets. It now accounts for around 40% of the crop.

Wine contributed to another 31% of our total horticulture exports ($1.69 billion, up from $1.66 billion in 2017). Sauvignon blanc is still the main crop, but other wines, particularly Pinot noir, Chardonnay and Pinot gris, are also increasing in production.

The apple industry remained extremely competitive on the world stage. Apple exports rose to $732.9 million in 2018 from $691 million in 2017. New cultivars such as Jazz™ and Envy™ provided both diversification and increased value.

With export values reaching $115 million (up from $93.8 million in 2017), the potato industry has seen a shift from fresh potato exports to processed potato products. Onions, peas and squash have remained integral parts of our horticultural export mix over the years.



New Zealand horticultural produce was exported to 128 countries. The top five markets are Continental Europe, Australia, the USA, China and Japan. Together they account for close to $3.7 billion and more than two-thirds (68%) of the total exports. Exports to Asia recorded a significant jump of $912 million to $2.068 billion year-on-year.

“Our industry is well diversified, and it continues to adapt to consumer and market needs to ensure New Zealand products remain in demand and sell at a premium overseas,” says David Hughes, CEO, Plant & Food Research. “Part of the premium derives from our innovative and sustainable global reputation. We look forward to helping all our sectors realise their potential and deliver a smart green future for New Zealand.”

Mike Chapman, Chief Executive of Horticulture New Zealand, says, “We are delighted to witness the extraordinary growth of our industry over the last 20 years. We’re committed to creating an enduring environment where the industry can continue to prosper and achieve our common goal.”

To view the latest issue of Fresh Facts, as well as all previous issues, visit www.FreshFacts.co.nz or download the Fresh Facts app on Apple App Store or Google Play.

Key facts:
* Produce from the New Zealand horticultural sector exceeded $9.2 billion in the year to 30 June 2018.
* The total value of horticultural exports was $5.5 billion in 2018, tripling from $1.7 billion in 1999.
* The biggest horticultural export was kiwifruit ($1.86 billion). Other key exports were wine ($1.69 billion), apples ($732.9 million), and potatoes ($114.9 million).
* Exports to five markets Continental Europe, Australia, the USA, China and Japan accounted for almost $3.7 billion and 68% of the total exports.
* The diversity of horticultural products exported was apparent in the 21 products exported to Asia, each valued between $6 million and over $1 billion, and to Australia with 14 categories, each valued between $5 million and over $300 million FOB value.
* Honey exports went to 52 countries, with a total value of $348.0 million FOB (Consistent with other entries in Fresh Facts, honey exports are not included in totals).

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Plant and Food Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 