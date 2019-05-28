Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar eases as greenback gains some ground

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 11:10 am
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar eases as greenback gains some ground in holiday-thin markets


By Rebecca Howard

May 28 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar eased as the US dollar gained some ground in thin markets with both the US and the UK on holiday overnight.

The kiwi was trading at 65.41 US cents at 7:55am in Wellington from 65.51 at 5pm and the trade-weighted index eased to 72.07 points from 72.13.

It was a "quiet session for markets overnight, with no major data releases, UK markets closed for Spring Bank Holiday, and the US observing Memorial Day," said ANZ FX/rates strategist Sandeep Parekh.

US-China trade tensions continue to percolate and the greenback lifted slightly when US President Donald Trump said the US isn’t ready to make a deal and that tariffs on Chinese goods “could go up very, very substantially, very easily," according to Bloomberg.

"Kiwi's ascent was capped as the USD strengthened more broadly overnight. This came on the back of Trump's comments suggesting he was in no urgency to secure a trade deal with China," said Parekh. The New Zealand dollar has support at 65 US cents and resistance at 65.80, he said.

On the day, markets will be watching for Australian consumer confidence data and Japan’s services producer price indicies. The main events for the kiwi this week, however, will be the Reserve Bank's twice-yearly financial stability report due Wednesday and the government's budget Thursday.

Westpac Bank expects the Treasury's economic outlook to be downgraded in the budget forecasts, with the GDP forecast starting at a lower point. "The resultant undershoot in expected tax revenue means that operating surpluses should be lower than previously forecast. In turn, net debt over the next four years could be $4 billion larger than previously forecast," it said.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 94.56 Australian cents from 94.52, unchanged at 51.47 British pence, at 58.39 euro cents from 58.47, at 71.62 yen from 71.73 and at 4.5101 Chinese yuan from 4.5172.

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 