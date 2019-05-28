Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retirement home operator Arvida reports strong FY19 earnings

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 2:18 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Arvida reports strong FY19 earnings lift earnings


By Pattrick Smellie

May 28 (BusinessDesk) - Arvida Group is reporting a 17 percent increase in underlying profit after tax of $38.6 million for the year to March 31, citing new retirement villages acquired in previous years and higher resales of vacated units at higher margins as the main contributors to the result.

The underlying profit measure gives a truer picture of operating performance than the statutory net profit after tax measure, which includes property portfolio revaluations and showed a 3 percent increase on the previous financial year to record net profit of $59.1 million.

Total revenue from care and village service fees, deferred managed fees and other revenue rose 15 percent to $152.4 million, while portfolio valuation rose by $46.4 million, compared with $42 million the year before, taking the total asset value to $1.3 billion, an increase of 15 percent on the previous year, giving an implied net asset value per share of $1.38.

Arvida shares rose 0.8 percent to $1.31 after the earnings announcement to the NZX this morning as the company announced an increased final ordinary dividend for the final quarter of 1.45 cents per share, taking full-year dividends to 5.35 cents to reflect what chairman Peter Wilson described as "the strong momentum evident in the business". The dividend is due in shareholders' hands on June 20, with a record date of June 12.

Total income on an NPAT reporting basis of $202.2 million was up 13 percent on the previous year, and operating cashflows also rose strongly, up 28 percent to $69.1 million.



Wilson said he expected "further earnings growth in the coming year" but noted several headwinds.

These were principally the additional cost of higher wages for retirement sector staff, who are predominantly women and are receiving a boost through a recent, historic pay equity settlement and the impact of a softer residential property market in Auckland and Christchurch, which he said was "extending settlement timeframes".

The company had assessed "a number of acquisition opportunities" in the last financial year but had not moved on any of them as Arvida seeks a combination of criteria including location, quality, current management, potential for development, and earnings accretion.

"Our ability to acquire and integrate well provide access to immediate cashflows and new brownfield development opportunities," said chief executive Bill McDonald.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 