Tower appoints Shine and MBM following competitive pitch

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Tower Insurance

Kiwi insurer Tower has announced the appointment of Shine as their strategic and creative communications agency, partnering with MBM for media planning and services. The appointment follows a competitive pitch process.

Tower’s Chief Customer Officer, Michelle James, says that Tower is transforming into a company that challenges industry norms because it believes people deserve better.

"With our recent results demonstrating the turnaround of our business, now is the right time to bring our challenger aspiration to life. We will show customers that there is a better, home-grown, alternative out there and we’ll drive change across the industry," says James.

"We were looking for the best brand and communications capability to help us deliver on our strategy. Shine and MBM demonstrated a clear understanding of what it takes to be a challenger and that they have the creative and strategic skills to get us there."

Simon Curran, Chief Executive at Shine says: "We are thrilled to be given the opportunity to partner with Tower and help deliver a compelling proposition to the market. The business is primed for change, and we are hugely excited about the road ahead."

Sean McCready, Co-founder and Owner at MBM says: "It’s brilliant for MBM to be partnering with Tower, and the opportunity to work again alongside Shine on an iconic NZ brand that has strong ambitions. We can’t wait to get into the work."

Shine and MBM will commence work with Tower from late June.

ENDS




ALSO:

