Farmers retail staff step-up action over unfair performance pay

The unfair performance pay system at Farmers Department Store has led to employers who are members of FIRST Union taking industrial action across the country.

The actions began last week with workers defying the company uniform policy by wearing stickers that read F for Farmers, some workers have gone so far as to walk off the job. Action continues this week with work-to-rule action (a form of partial strike action) and wearing of an ‘F’ for Farmers t-shirts while working. In addition, picket lines are planned at stores up and down the country. A key reason for the actions is the company’s unfair performance pay system.

FIRST Union Divisional Secretary, Tali Williams says the performance-based pay system at Farmers Department Store is intended to reward higher performing staff with higher wage increases.

“FIRST Union members are understandably offended by it. We have had union members who have won sales awards, employee of the month awards and every possible accolade only to be graded down to a ‘C’ rating. This year 70% of workers were graded a ‘C’. Receiving a low grade to keep the wage bill down is as inevitable as the sunrise at Farmers Department Stores and our members are sick of it.”

Ra Morrow works at a Farmers Department Store in Tauranga. He is a beauty adviser. Ra and his colleagues have been leafletting customers as they consulted with them about lipstick trends and the latest work wear, “We are all really passionate about great customer service. We try and go above and beyond, to make sure our customers have a great experience. It just gets to me that no matter how hard we work, Farmers are putting most of us on a C. That is a ‘you only just passed’ kind of grade and we all do much better than that. That is why we are getting together at Farmers to give our employer an ‘F’”.







Ms Williams says pay rates are already low and the system keeps rates even lower.

“Often performance pay systems are a subjective tool used by employers to maintain low pay rates. At Farmers Department Stores the rates are as low as the minimum wage for 20% of employees. These absurd ratings serve only to add insult to injury, that’s why our members have resolved to keep the action up.”

