Little Yellow Bird is NZs first local, ethical fashion brand

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: Little Yellow Bird

Wellington, Wednesday 29th May: New Zealand fashion brand Little Yellow Bird has been tackling the uniforms, workwear and apparel industry head-on since its establishment in 2015. As of today, claiming a new title, as New Zealand’s first community owned ethical fashion brand.

The company is on a mission to change perceptions and prove that fashion can and should be done with sustainability and ethics as the core focus.

Little Yellow Bird has already exceeded its minimum goal raising over $393,000 with another day still to go until the equity crowdfunding campaign closes to scale up the company. This includes diversifying the product range and exploring new markets. Planned projects include the expansion of a clothes recycling program, which the company sees as a crucial next step for sustainable change in their industry.

“We’re more than just a clothing brand; we’re telling the story about where and how our products are made and are working tirelessly to provide employment opportunities in the communities where our clothes come from,” Jones says.

At only 29 years of age, Samantha Jones has already made waves in the apparel industry. Her company, Little Yellow Bird, a certified B Corp, provides ethical and sustainable workwear, uniforms and apparel. Jones is an Edmund Hillary Fellow has been recognised for her innovative work by numerous organisations, including the Wellington Gold Awards, the New Zealand Women of Influence Awards, Sustainable Business Network Awards and was New Zealand Young Innovator of the Year in 2017.



All of Little Yellow Bird’s factories follow fair-trade guidelines and supply chains are monitored from farm to factory.

Their rain-fed, organic cotton is grown without the use of pesticides or chemicals. Their factories also use zero-waste initiates and the company is continuously working to minimise waste and utilise closed loop systems. Little Yellow Bird’s high-quality garments are made from the world’s best quality rain-fed cotton.


To view the PledgeMe Campaign, click here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/355

