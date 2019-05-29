Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Interim Chief Executive appointed

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Southland Regional Development Strategy

Interim Chief Executive appointed for the Southland Regional Development Agency
29 May 2019

Southland Regional Development Agency (SRDA) Chairman Ian Collier has announced the appointment of an interim chief executive to lead the newly established Southland regional organisation.

Former Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ann Lockhart will be in the role from the 17 June 2019 until a permanent Chief Executive is recruited.

Mr Collier said he was very pleased to have someone of Mrs Lockhart’s calibre to lead the agency from mid-June.

“With over twenty years’ experience in senior management roles, a proactive and proven approach to growing business, and familiarity of the Southland landscape, Ann is the ideal candidate for the position,” he said.

Alongside her previous CEO role, Lockhart has been involved in a wide range of industry sectors including government relations, business development and tourism, is a current director of Destination Queenstown and trustee of the Wakatipu Community Foundation – a philanthropic trust set up to promote community collaboration.

Mr Collier said this extensive experience means Mrs Lockhart has a comprehensive understanding of economic and tourism development and will be a key driver of the transformational change sought by the Southland Regional Development Strategy.

Gary Tong, chair of the Joint Shareholders Committee (a committee of the SRDA shareholders) and Mayor of Southland District, said the appointment of Lockhart signals another exciting stage in the region’s development.



“We’re delighted with Ann’s appointment and know she will set a strong foundation for the agency moving forward, working alongside the board and shareholders to set a framework to achieving the ambitious goals we have for the Southland region,” Tong said.

Mrs Lockhart will lead Southland’s regional development efforts while a permanent Chief Executive is sought, with applications for the position open until 16 June 2019.

The SRDA board is working with outgoing Venture Southland chief executive Paul Casson and the Joint Shareholders Committee to ensure a smooth transition, with the new agency to formally come into effect from 1 July 2019.

“We’re very excited for what the future holds for Southland and are looking forward to working with Ann to help supercharge the region’s ongoing success,” Mr Collier said.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Southland Regional Development Strategy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 