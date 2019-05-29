The Post Hotel opens as the first of its kind in Porirua

Ian Cassels, Director of The Wellington Company is enthusiastic about Porirua’s inevitable growth, so much so that he has opened his first hotel in the city – The Post Hotel.

In 1969 the NZ Post building opened in Serlby Place to cater for the needs of the Porirua people with state-of-the-art postal services.

Cassels has refurbished the three-storey building into a 36-room boutique apartment hotel aptly retaining and respecting the past by name.

“We see real potential in the Porirua City Centre and are excited to play our part,” Cassels said.

The hotel offers a range of room types catering to traveling professionals, sports teams, families and travellers. It will be the largest and newest quality accommodation offering in the area.

The team at ‘The Post’ are committed to helping guests get the most out of the burgeoning Porirua neighbourhood, while providing a comfortable, high quality accommodation experience. Rates will be set at $130 per night which the team see as both competitive and realistic.

The Post Hotel is run by Danielle Joyce and Danielle Warren who are passionate about creating accommodation that builds communities.

“We are both extremely proud to join the Porirua community and have enjoyed getting to know the local businesses,” they said.

On Wednesday night, Porirua welcomed The Post Hotel with a blessing from Ngāti Toa Kaumatua, Taku Parai.

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana and Ian Cassels performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting prior to The Post Hotel receiving its first guests this Friday.







“We’re thrilled to have our first hotel in many years developed to a very high standard offering a variety of accommodation requirements. It’s another indicator of how our city is maturing. With amazing growth projected over the next three years, the hotels arrival is timely. Visitor numbers to Porirua are set to rise significantly with our established attractions like Pātaka and Te Rauparaha Arena alongside other growth activities happening across our city.

“Having people staying in the city centre will bring life to the area 24/7 as more people create greater demand for the areas services, cafes and shops,” Mayor Tana said.

“Our city centre, Te Manawa, is fast becoming a place where businesses can operate alongside people living, visiting and enjoying a variety of fun activities. This is yet another exciting step in the growth of a vibrant, progressive Porirua.”

For more information, either pop in to meet the team between 6am – 11 pm daily or visit their website at www.theposthotel.nz





