Shane Taurima New CEO for Māori Television



PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

29 Haratua 2019



KO SHANE TAURIMA TE TĀHUHU RANGAPŪ HOU O WHAKAATA MĀORI



Kua mana, ko Shane Taurima (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) te Tāhuhu Rangapū o Whakaata Māori ināianei.

“Nō te Tīhema o tērā tau, ka tū a Shane hei Tāhuhu Rangapū Whakakapi, otirā, ko tāna he ārahi i te rautaki a Whakaata Māori hei whakaū i te kaha o te tū me te ū a Whakaata Māori ki āna kaupapa ā muri ake nei,” tā te Heamana o te Poari o Whakaata Māori, tā Jamie Tuuta.

“He nui ōna wheako i ngā tau 25 i mahi ai ia i ngā kaupapa pāpāho Māori, i ngā reo irirangi, i te pouaka whakaata, i te ao pāpāho whānui hoki. E kaingākau ana ia ki te reo Māori, ā, e ū ana ki te whakawhanake i te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori,” tā Tuuta.

“He wā tēnei o ngā huringa whakaihiihi ki Whakaata Māori, otirā, ko ngā kaupapa hou o te wā me ngā hangarau e āki nei i te auahatanga, i te ahunga kē o te aro, me ngā āheinga kia tupu tonu i roto i ngā kaupapa pāpāho, kaupapa whakangahau hoki. Me eke panuku te Tāhuhu Rangapū i te taiao hurihuri, me eke anō tana kōkiri i ngā mahi pai a Whakaata Māori. Ka mutu, me kaha hoki ki te poro i ngā āhuatanga e tika ana kia hurihia, kia poroa. He toa whakaihuwaka a Shane mō Whakaata Māori. Ko ōna pūmanawa hei whakaaweawe, hei whakaihiihi, hei paihere i ngā kaimahi, i ngā hoa o Whakaata Māori, i te hunga mātakitaki me ngā rangatira o te motu,” tā Tuuta.

I ngā marama e whā kua pahemo ake nei, i whāia e te poari o Whakaata Māori ngā tikanga tōtika ki te whiriwhiri i te Tāhuhu Rangapū. He mīharo te kounga o ngā tono me te tautoko a ngā kaitono i te ahunga whakamua a Whakaata Māori hei ngā tau e heke mai nei.







“He hōnore nui, e tū whakaiti ana ahau i te whakatau a te poari, me tō rātou whakapono mai ki a au i taku ekenga ki tēnei tūranga whakahirahira. Ko tāku i ngā marama e whitu kua hipa nei, he mahi tahi ki ngā tāngata mīharo o Whakaata Māori. E hiamo ana te ngākau i te mea ka whai wāhi tonu ahau ki reira, kia pērā tonu,” tā Shane Taurima.

“Ko tā mātou mahi, he whakatairanga, he tiaki i te reo me ngā tikanga Māori mā te whakapāho i ngā paki pārekareka o te ao Māori. He rangatahi te nuinga o te iwi Māori me te taupori whānui o Aotearoa, waihoki, e hiahia ana ō mātou kaimātakitaki o te ao ki ngā kaupapa Māori kounga, ki ngā kaupapa Māori ngahau. E kaikā ana ahau ki te mahi tahi ki ngā kaimahi, ki te rāngai whānui me ngā hoa kia pai ai te tūhura i ngā āheinga whakarekareka kei mua i te aroaro o Whakaata Māori i roto i āna mahi hei whakarauora i te reo me ngā tikanga Māori,” tā Taurima.

ENDS





PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

29 HARATUA 2019

Shane Taurima New CEO for Māori Television

Māori Television has today announced the appointment of Shane Taurima (Rongamaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) to the position of Tāhuhu Rangapū (Chief Executive) effective immediately.

“Since December last year, Shane Taurima has led Māori Television’s strategic plan as the acting chief executive, helping to position the company for the next stage of its exciting journey,” says Māori Television Board Chair Jamie Tuuta.

“He brings 25 years of industry experience in radio and television broadcasting at the forefront of Māori and mainstream media with a passionate commitment to the development of Māori, te reo and our culture,” said Mr Tuuta.

“This is a time of exciting change for Māori Television as new trends and technologies drive innovation, disruption, and opportunities for growth in media and entertainment. Our next CEO needs to thrive in a highly dynamic environment, to be capable of accelerating what is working very well for Māori Television, and disrupting what needs to change. Shane is a champion of the Māori Television culture and has the ability to inspire, energise, and connect with employees, partners, audience and leaders,” said Mr Tuuta.

The Māori Television Board conducted a thorough selection process over the last four months and was impressed with the high calibre applications that were received and the support expressed by candidates for the kaupapa and future of Māori Television.

“I am extremely honoured and humbled by the Board’s decision to entrust me with this amazing opportunity. I have spent the last seven months working closely with the amazing people of Māori Television and I am very excited that I get to continue to do that,” said Shane Taurima.

“Our role is to promote and protect te reo me ngā tikanga Māori by telling great Māori stories. We have a young Māori population and a wider New Zealand and global audience that want high quality and engaging Māori content. I look forward to working with the team, the wider sector and new partners to explore exciting and new opportunities for Māori Television and the revitalisation of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori,” said Mr Taurima.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

