Why use biofuel fireplaces?

With winter fast approaching, it’s that time of year to retrieve the thick coat, put a few logs on the fire and stay warm inside. Traditionally, our household fireplaces have been wood burners. However, there is now a modern alternative: bio fires.

In this article, we take a look at the benefits of biofuel, compare bio fires to standard fireplaces, and look further into what you need to know when buying a bio fireplace.

What is biofuel?

Biofuels are fuels produced directly or indirectly from organic material – biomass – including plant materials and animal waste.

Generally derived from agricultural crops (such as corn, palm, coconut and rapeseed), the process of creating biofuels involves:

1. Breaking down the sugars and starches through various methods such as fermentation and chemical reactions.

2. Refining those residual sugars into an alcohol or similar product that can be used for combustion.

Most of the biofuel in production is ethanol – the same ingredient that goes into our alcoholic drinks.

Keeping safe with bio fires

Here’s a few important things to keep in mind when using a bio fire:

• Do not add fuel while the fireplace is hot.

• Do not add fuel when there is a fire burning.

• Do not fill above the maximum level.

• Only use the accessories supplied with your purchase, as these parts are made to be used in a bio fire.

• Keep away from children.

For more safety information when using our bio fires, check out this page.







Stay warm in style this winter

Projections show that biofuel is going to become a much larger part of our lives as we move towards a more sustainable future. With many farms converting their production to energy crops such as sugarcane, there is a lot to be excited about.

Here at Naked Flame, we pride ourselves with being on the leading edge of bio fire products in New Zealand. If you would like to find out more about what makes bio fires so versatile or have any questions, feel free to contact us for more information.





© Scoop Media

