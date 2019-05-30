Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 8:42 am
Press Release: BitPrime

Cryptocurrency Market
Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$417,224,615,618
Market capitalisation today: NZD$417,290,181,377
Change: 0.02%

Total 24-hour volume yesterday: NZD$146,055,720,794
Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$124,467,186,908
Change: -14.78%

Bitcoin Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$13,352.01
Open price today: NZD$13,265.37
Change: -0.65%
Dominance: 56.73%

Ethereum Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$414.10
Open price today: NZD$412.54
Change: -0.38%
Dominance: 10.55%

XRP Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$0.6561
Open price today: NZD$0.6708
Change: 2.24%
Dominance: 6.62%

Notable Mentions
Number of cryptocurrencies: 2212
Rankings by 24-hour volume:
1. Bitcoin (BTC)
2. Tether (USDT)
3. Ethereum (ETH)
4. Litecoin (LTC)
5. EOS (EOS)
6. XRP (XRP)
7. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
8. Bitcoin SV (BSV)
9. TRON (TRX)
10. NEO (NEO)

The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Nexo (NEXO) rising 45.72% while the top loser is Aurora (AOA) dropping 13.58%

About BitPrime:
NZ owned, operated, and a registered financial service provider, BitPrime is the country’s most trusted cryptocurrency retailer. BitPrime differs from traditional exchanges and brokerages as you buy directly from their reserves. For more information, visit https://www.bitprime.co.nz

Disclaimer:
Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap).
The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.



