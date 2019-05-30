Increased Funding Welcomed by PMN



The Board of the Pacific Media Network (PMN), also known as the National Pacific Radio Trust, welcomes the commitment from the Government to increase its baseline funding by $700,000. The funding will be provided by NZ On Air and the increase will provide an annual total to PMN of $3.95 million.

"This is a welcome development for PMN. As we headed into our 9th year of static funding, it is a sign of strong commitment from this Government towards Pacific peoples that they have supported NZ On Air Board's decision to increase our baseline funding" said PMN Chair Tiumalu Peter Fa'afiu.

The extra funding will allow the organisation to stabilise its radio network infrastructure, support its growing efforts in digital, bring in some new talent, and increase our efforts in Pacific content development and production. It will also seek to use the funding to re-build its ‘partnership/sales’ team to bring in more commercial revenue.

"It has been 18 months since our Board's Pacific Content Strategy was developed. PMN 531 is 25 years old and PMN Niu is 15. So we've had to move quickly to adapt our services to our changing audience. We are pleased with the confidence shown by NZ On Air with our strategy" added Patrick Lino, Chief Executive Officer.

