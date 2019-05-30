Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Award-winning collaboration uses innovative 3D modelling

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 9:21 am
Press Release: Transpower


Transpower congratulates its collaboration partners CPB HEB Joint Venture on their win at Tuesday night’s 2019 New Zealand Workplace Health and Safety Awards.

Transpower worked with the Transmission Gully construction team and developed the 3D modelling that played a role in ensuring the safety of the public and workers on the project.

The project won CPB HEB Joint Venture the 3M award for Best use of innovative New Zealand design or technology to eliminate or manage a risk.

Transpower GM Projects Cobus Nel said Transpower is proud to have been part of the project that prioritised safety.

“We congratulate our colleagues on this prestigious award,” he said. “This is a great example of industry collaboration and clever use of technology to enable CPB HEB Joint Venture’s team to operate safely in a complex and high-risk environment.”

CPB HEB Joint Venture Structures Manager Rudolf Joubert said working with project partners to develop this innovative solution to keep workers safe under live, high voltage powerlines shows the project team’s commitment to achieving excellence in health and safety in New Zealand.

“With a number of challenges faced by the team working on Bridge 20, the Transmission Gully motorway structures project team should feel proud of their achievement,” said Rudolf Joubert.

To ensure the safety of workers and the public, Transpower’s engineering team created 3D models of the four-metre safety envelope (safe operating distance) around overhead transmission lines where CPB HEB was using cranes to erect bridges on the new Transmission Gully route.



Two crawler cranes were equipped with dual mast GPS receivers and the latest Trimble Marine Construction (TMC) software that uses real-time kinematic GPS (RTK) to map the position of the crane’s main boom, fixed jib and main body to within 30mm accuracy.

Onboard, a touch screen shows the driver a 3D view of the crane boom’s proximity to the closest conductor and the closest section of the safety envelope, ensuring safe operation near the live lines. Trimble Marine Construction has confirmed that this is a world first use of this system in this application.

Cobus Nel said this is one example of how Transpower is actively working with industry to ensure the safety of workers around its lines.

“Public safety is a priority for us, and crane operation near our lines brings with it serious risks,” he said.

“We are engaging with crane companies to ensure their workers understand the risks and know how to operate safely around our lines – by working together we can help ensure people go home safe every day.”

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 