Fit and Ready for Australia's $1.93billion Organic Market

30th May

Fit and Ready for Australia's $1.93billion Domestic Organic Market

Twelve New Zealand certified organic and natural companies will be hitting Sydney from 31st May – 3 June at the Naturally Good Expo to further their business interests. Naturally Good is considered the most comprehensive of its kind in Oceania and the perfect opportunity for companies to test their brands with national and international buyers. Marketing and trade company Buy Pure New Zealand being their agents for New Zealand and the Pacific.

With a high level of collaboration event organisers are seeking to create a platform for support, confidence and growth to serve the fastest growing multi food sector in the world. Kiwi companies got the chance to undertake training in New Zealand on 10 May that backs into the Business Summit on Friday 31st in Sydney, Australia and will be present at the business to business Expo on 2-3June.

“Australia is a market over five-times larger than New Zealand with an AUD$1.93billion domestic organic market. It is also a proven pathway to export growth for Kiwi brands. However, while Australians appreciate quality certified organic and natural products from New Zealand it should never be seen as an easy entry. We tend to describe it as a ‘knuckles and elbows’ market, if you are not fit you’ll get hurt.” Brendan Hoare, Managing Director of Buy Pure New Zealand said.

“Our get fit for training programme on 10 May in Auckland had fantastic support from leading New Zealand professional support services like ANZ, NZTE, James and Wells, Crombie Lockood and Baker Tilly, all who gave their time and expertise to provide critical insights on the preparedness required for successful entry.” Brendan Hoare said. “These professional services were supported by practitioners with direct experience like beverage stars Karma Cola and social media experts Moloney Moloney. They all believe in the mission, provided great insight and as a result we received a 100% approval rating from participants.”







“In collaboration with Naturally Good we are also providing a full day training programme in Australian by Australians and international experts. While the New Zealand training is about preparedness, this is designed to give an insight into the behavior required to truly break into and win in the Australian Market. Getting to an export market is one thing, but staying-in and prospering requires commitment and a more in-depth insight and strategy.” Brendan Hoare said.

“We are building a thriving trading community of organic, natural and fair trade brands throughout the Oceania, Pacific and Asian marketplaces. With our extensive, networks, knowledge and demonstrated commitment to the sector we will deliver quality growth to companies.”

