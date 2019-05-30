Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cloudy Bay's coveted Pinot Noir Tasting Trail returning

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 10:29 am
Press Release: Cloudy Bay

New Zealand winery, Cloudy Bay, is treating culinary enthusiasts to an iconic nationwide food and wine tasting series. With the introduction of the Pinot and Game tasting trail, beginning May 15th to June 30th, Cloudy Bay is inviting all New Zealanders to partake in this impeccable pairing of game dishes with its Pinot Noirs.

Corresponding with New Zealand game season, the restaurants involved in the nationwide ‘trail’ will showcase their originality and creative flair, bringing their signature game dishes to the table. Each dish is designed to pair perfectly with Cloudy Bay’s Pinot Noir 2016 or the acclaimed Te Wahi 2016.

“As we approach the cooler winter months, the 2019 Cloudy Bay Pinot & Game Tasting Trail will provide a tasty way to break away from the classic dinner routine and expand your culinary horizons by incorporating new combinations of warming food and wine pairings,” Kat Mason, Cloudy Bay’s Wine Communications manager.

This unique trail, now in its fifth year, showcases the best of New Zealand’s food and wine expertise and encourages the concept of eating seasonal foods. Fourteen renowned chefs nationwide including Head Chef’s from Prego, Oyster & Chop and Botswana Butchery Queenstown curated hors d’oeuvres that bring out the best flavours in game when paired with Pinot Noir.

“Game meat pairings require a wine with a faint touch of acid to pierce through the meat’s earthy flavour. This year, pairings of Cloudy Bay’s Pinot Noir and Te Wahi were made, to match with the unique taste profile of each of the meats”, said Oyster & Chop Head Chef, Antony Bearman.



For over thirty years, Cloudy Bay has produced wines of uncompromising quality. The Pinot and Game trail heroes two of Cloudy Bay’s finest Pinot Noirs: Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir 2016 and Te Wahi 2016.

Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir is an expression of Marlborough, bringing a balanced and lively Pinot Noir, richly fruited with complex savoury notes and a silky texture.

Te Wahi is Cloudy Bay’s own version of Central Otago Pinot Noir. Cloudy Bay has been making wine from Central Otago since 2010, purchasing the Northburn vineyard in 2014 and leasing part of the Calvert vineyard on Felton Road in Bannockburn. Its acclaimed Pinot Noir “Te Wahi” combines the qualities of the two distinctive vineyard sites.

The Cloudy Bay Pinot & Game Tasting Trail begins on 15th May and runs until 30th June. For a list of all participating restaurants and booking details visit CloudyBayPinotandGame.com

