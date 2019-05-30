Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sports facilities and convention centres kick off

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 10:52 am
Statistics New Zealand

30 May 2019

Sports facilities and convention centres boosted the value of social building consents – up 44 percent in the year ended April 2019 from the previous April year, Stats NZ said today.

“Convention centres in Auckland and Christchurch, along with Christchurch sports facilities helped lift social building consent values to over $1 billion in the past year,” construction statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.


“Work on malls in Auckland boosted shop consents, while car park buildings and warehouses drove consents for storage buildings in the last year,” Ms McKenzie said.

In contrast, consents for office buildings fell 8.2 percent to below $1 billion, reflecting a fall in activity from the highs of the Christchurch rebuild.

The overall value of non-residential building consents reached $7.5 billion in the April 2019 year, up 11 percent from the previous year. This series can be influenced by price changes – non-residential construction prices (as measured by the capital goods price index) rose 4.6 percent in the March 2019 year.

Monthly home consents fall, but still up annually

New homes consented in April 2019 fell a seasonally adjusted 7.9 percent following a similar fall in March, after a strong start to the year. The number of homes consented each month can vary significantly due to the timing of large projects like apartment buildings.



In the year ended April 2019, the actual number of new homes consented was 34,392, up 7.4 percent from the April 2018 year. In Auckland, 13,754 new homes were consented in the April 2019 year.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

• Visit Building consents issued: April 2019

• See CSV files for download

