New directors elected to Horticulture New Zealand Board

Horticulture New Zealand’s Board welcomes re-elected directors Barry O’Neil and Hugh Ritchie, as well as new director Kathryn de Bruin, after four candidates contested three vacant Director roles.

Kathryn de Bruin joins the Board with a wealth of experience in the vegetable sector. Based in Dargaville, she splits her time between an accountancy practice focused on the primary sector, and growing 40ha of kumara with her husband Andre.

Katikati kiwifruit grower and Chair of Tomatoes NZ, Barry O’Neil offered himself for re-election, and has served as Board President since the departure of former President Julian Raine at the end of last year.

Hugh Ritchie, managing director of Drumpeel Farms, also successfully offered himself for re-election.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Barry and Hugh back," HortNZ CEO Mike Chapman says, "and to welcome Kathryn who adds to the Board skill set."

Horticulture New Zealand represents over 5,000 commercial fruit and vegetable growers who employ about 60,000 people, making a significant contribution to New Zealand’s economy.

Directors are elected for a three-year term, with the new terms to begin after Horticulture New Zealand’s Annual General Meeting on 1 August. Profiles of the successful candidates are available here.

The election was run by electionz.com.











