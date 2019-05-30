Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Abatement notices issued for Cloud Ocean Water

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury has today issued Cloud Ocean Water two abatement notices to stop the discharge of contaminants – wash water and plastic beads – and an infringement notice relating to sediment discharge.

Environment Canterbury manager zone delivery Paul Hulse said a resource management officer visited the Belfast site on 14 May.

“During the visit, the officer noticed there had been an overflow of wash water from storage tanks which may have gone into the nearby Kaputahi Creek.”

The abatement notice means Cloud Ocean Water must stop discharging this wash water in a manner where it could enter a waterway, and only discharge it in an approved manner – in this case to Council trade waste.

“As well, the officer also observed loose plastic beads which are melted down to create bottles. If the beads entered the stormwater network they would also be considered a contaminant and could smother the bed of a waterway.

“A second abatement notice therefore requires Cloud Ocean Water to cease discharging plastic beads to land, clean up the site and document how it will manage the issue in the future. This abatement notice also relates to the discharge of sediment on site, which Cloud Ocean has been told it needs to cease."

The company was issued a $750 infringement notice due to the discharge of sediment to land where it may enter water.



© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 