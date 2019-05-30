Abatement notices issued for Cloud Ocean Water

Environment Canterbury has today issued Cloud Ocean Water two abatement notices to stop the discharge of contaminants – wash water and plastic beads – and an infringement notice relating to sediment discharge.

Environment Canterbury manager zone delivery Paul Hulse said a resource management officer visited the Belfast site on 14 May.

“During the visit, the officer noticed there had been an overflow of wash water from storage tanks which may have gone into the nearby Kaputahi Creek.”

The abatement notice means Cloud Ocean Water must stop discharging this wash water in a manner where it could enter a waterway, and only discharge it in an approved manner – in this case to Council trade waste.

“As well, the officer also observed loose plastic beads which are melted down to create bottles. If the beads entered the stormwater network they would also be considered a contaminant and could smother the bed of a waterway.

“A second abatement notice therefore requires Cloud Ocean Water to cease discharging plastic beads to land, clean up the site and document how it will manage the issue in the future. This abatement notice also relates to the discharge of sediment on site, which Cloud Ocean has been told it needs to cease."

The company was issued a $750 infringement notice due to the discharge of sediment to land where it may enter water.









© Scoop Media