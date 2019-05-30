Preliminary Issues released for Infratil/Vodafone

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application by Infratil Limited seeking clearance to acquire up to 50% of the shares in Vodafone New Zealand Limited.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference Infratil/Vodafone in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on Friday 14 June 2019.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 15 July 2019. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed acquisition if we are satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses an acquisition application is available on our website.









