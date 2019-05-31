BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update
BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update
Cryptocurrency
Market
Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$417,290,181,377
Market capitalisation today: NZD$429,880,471,932
Change: 3.02%
Total 24-hour
volume yesterday: NZD$124,467,186,908
Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$135,254,677,938
Change: 8.67%
Bitcoin Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$13,265.37
Open price today: NZD$13,404.30
Change: 1.05%
Dominance: 55.29%
Ethereum Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$412.54
Open price today: NZD$434.73
Change: 5.38%
Dominance: 10.75%
XRP Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$0.6708
Open price today: NZD$0.7104
Change: 5.90%
Dominance: 6.96%
Notable Mentions
Number of cryptocurrencies: 2213
Rankings by 24-hour volume:
1. Tether (USDT)
2. Bitcoin (BTC)
3. Ethereum (ETH)
4. Litecoin (LTC)
5. EOS (EOS)
6. XRP (XRP)
7. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
8. Bitcoin SV (BSV)
9. TRON (TRX)
10. Ethereum Classic (ETC)
The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Cosmos (ATOM) rising 23.19% while the top loser is Metaverse ETP (ETP) dropping 10.23%
