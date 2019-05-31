Announcing new Chief Executive - Angela Buglass

Antipodes Water Company Ltd is pleased to confirm the appointment of Angela Buglass as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Angela most recently held the position of CEO at Trilogy International Ltd, owners of essential natural products and home fragrance brands: Trilogy, ECOYA and Goodness, consumer brands sold in almost 25 countries around the world.

Angela has had significant executive experience both in New Zealand and overseas. Working with leading companies such as L’Oreal, Estee Lauder Companies and Procter & Gamble.

Chair of Antipodes Water, Shane Lamont, said: “We are delighted that following a robust external appointment process, Angela has joined the NZ based management team. The future strategic growth of Antipodes Water in both the domestic and export markets, will continue to be the focus under Angela’s leadership.

Ms Buglass commented that she was thrilled to be leading yet another iconic and valuable New Zealand company, taking Antipodes Water to fine establishments around the world.

Antipodes Water comes from a 327m (1000ft) deep pressured aquifer, taking up to 300 years to naturally filter through substrata of ignimbrite, a fine-grained volcanic rock. The precious source is located in Whakatane in the rural Bay of Plenty of New Zealand.

Antipodes world firsts go back over a decade, including the first and only mineral water to have achieved carboNZeroCertTM certification, and the first bottled water to be recognised by the United Nations for environmental practices and responsibility.







