ASB wins Canstar Tertiary Banking and Canstar Junior awards

Friday, 31 May 2019, 12:03 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB wins Canstar Tertiary Banking and Canstar Junior Banking awards

ASB Bank has added to its collection of Canstar awards, scooping the Tertiary Banking Award for the second year in a row and the Canstar Junior Banking Award for the fourth year in a row.

ASB general manager specialist lending and customer experience Grant Gilbert says recognition across both categories is validation for the work ASB has done in the youth financial space.

“We know how important it is to help teach our youth about saving and good spending habits from a young age, and we’ve always been focused on how we can do this in a way that is fun and interactive, so it’s great to have this acknowledgement,” says Gilbert.

The awards come off the back of ASB being named Canstar Bank of the Year for Home Loans and winner of the Canstar Innovation Excellence Award for its ASB ID mobile app earlier in the year.

For the junior banking award, Canstar chose ASB after comparing 20 savings accounts across seven different financial institutions.

“ASB’s valuable learning material for young Kiwis, both inside and outside the classroom, was highly recognised in Canstar’s research,” Canstar New Zealand general manager Jose George says.

ASB’s financial literacy programme - GetWise - is available in more than 1,500 schools and delivers workshops tailored to the age and ability of each year group, throughout primary and intermediate schools.

Since the programme began, more than 870,000 students have signed up for GetWise sessions. ASB also uses its cashless money box Clever Kash to teach children the power of saving in a digital world.



On the tertiary award, George says ASB was recognised for its strong product offering and unique benefits available to school leavers through its Tertiary student package.

“ASB provides a range of products that aim to help students stick to their budget and save money, and it’s this that sets the bank apart in the market,” says George.

To find out more about ASB’s youth financial literacy programme please visit: https://www.asb.co.nz/banking-with-asb/kids-banking.html

