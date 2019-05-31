Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ consumer confidence eases to six-month low

Friday, 31 May 2019, 1:32 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ consumer confidence eases to six-month low

By Rebecca Howard

May 31 (BusinessDesk) - Consumer confidence eased in May to a six-month low but continues to hover around the historical average.

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey of consumer confidence fell 4 points in May to 119.3, but remained above the neutral 100-point level and just below the historical average of 120.0. It was the lowest level since November.

Perceptions of current conditions fell 3.6 points to 126.2. The future conditions index was down 4.7 points to 114.7

People's perceptions of their current financial situation fell 4 points to a net 10 percent feeling financially better off than a year ago, also the lowest since November. A net 23 percent of consumers expect to be better off financially in a year's time, down from 30 in the prior survey.

“Consumer confidence is holding up pretty well in the face of housing market softness in Auckland and Christchurch, and a cooling economy more broadly. This resilience likely primarily reflects the strong labour market – and now, markedly lower mortgage rates,” said ANZ senior economist Miles Workman.

Workman said that a net 43 percent still think it's a good time to buy a major household item, down 3 points.

“A high proportion of people still think it’s a good time to buy a major household item, which history suggests will be supportive of spending in the near term" said Workman.

ANZ’s composite index of both consumer and business sentiment has started to lift off its lows "consistent with our expectation that economic growth will find a floor mid-year," said Workman.

Earlier this week, ANZ said a net 32 percent of the 364 respondents to its business outlook survey expect general business conditions will deteriorate during the coming year, versus 37.5 percent in April.

Regarding expectations for firms' own activity, a net 8.5 percent anticipate an improvement, compared to 7.1 percent a month earlier.

(BusinessDesk)



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 