Bed and Breakfast Association New Zealand

31 May 2019





Excellence in Bed & Breakfast Hosting – Award Winners

Bed & Breakfast Association New Zealand and Vision Insurance are pleased to announce Bellbird Lodge, Kaiteriteri, owned by Anthea & Brian Harvey, has been awarded the 2019 Supreme B&B Business of the Year.

The Awards Programme celebrates excellence in hospitality in the bed and breakfast and hosted accommodation sector. They provide a benchmark of excellence and inspiration to other bed and breakfast hosts along with showcasing the best of New Zealand hospitality within the B&B accommodation sector. Rayma Jenkins, President, said “the Awards honour, recognise, encourage and reward our members who are the very best bed and breakfast properties in New Zealand.”

The Bed & Breakfast Association Award programme is made up of three Awards – Supreme B&B Business of the Year, Emerging B&B Business of the year (open to those who have been operating two years or less) and B&B Host of the year.

Supreme B&B Business of Year winners Brian and Anthea care for and about their guests. In their words, “it is not about what we think the guests want but what they actually want”.

2019 Emerging B&B Business of the Year Award Winner is Acacia Heights Gardens, Taupo, owned by Heather & David Bridson.

2019 B&B Host of the Year Award Winner is Morepork Riverside Lodge, Paihia, Barb & Paul Linton.







“The calibre of entries in all categories this year is extremely high, each one deserves the highest praise,” said Rayma.

“A hallmark of a stay in a hosted bed and breakfast is a personalised experience for our guests. There is no one formula for operating and this is certainly true of our entrants.”

The programme is judged by Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Chris Roberts and the Bed and Breakfast Association’s President Rayma Jenkins and Vice President Liz Webster.

Other winners were:

Supreme B&B Business of the Year 1st Runner Up – Whakaipo Lodge, Taupo

Supreme B&B Business of the Year 2nd Runner Up – Morepork Riverside Lodge, Paihia

Emerging B&B Business of the Year Highly Commended – Willows Green, Blenheim



