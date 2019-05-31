Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Podcast to Highlight the Importance of SEO

Friday, 31 May 2019, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Clickthrough SEO Auckland

The digital age has paved the way for 96 percent of New Zealand businesses to use the internet, 69 percent to have a website, and 72 percent to make internet sales (Statistics New Zealand Business Operations Survey, 2016).

Out of those percentages, how many businesses have a firm understanding of how to capture their audience to make a sale? Possibly less than you think, and that’s where Clickthrough Digital comes in.

According to Clickthrough’s Chief Motivator, Glen Maguire, search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing, and AdWords are thoroughly underutilised as sales and exposure avenues in New Zealand. He believes the lack of understanding and fear of new technology has made people turn their back on these methods before they even see their value.

Business owners are also busier than ever before, and see the new sales avenues as something they can push to the backburner until a later date. In the meantime, they are missing out on vital exposure.

Glen Maquire says Clickthrough Digital wants to change that.

“We are getting ready to release a podcast series that walks you through the importance and process for utilising these internet-based sales tactics. You can listen to it in the car, on public transport, or while you’re at home doing the dishes.

“You can learn what social media can do for you, how AdWords can make you more prominent on Google search results, and much, much more. We want to make sure as many business owners as possible know how something as simple as strategic keyword placement and links can make a world of difference.”



If you would like to know more about the podcast series and where to download it, get in touch with Clickthrough Digital today. Email hello@clickthrough.co.nz or phone 0508 254 258.

About Clickthrough
Clickthrough is a digital services provider, boasting over ten years in the industry. They offer a range of custom training courses, SEO, Adwords training, reporting and CRO, social media marketing, web copywriting, Google Analytics, and more.

ENDS

