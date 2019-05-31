Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Smoking Cessation Product a ‘Quit Smoking Game Changer’

Friday, 31 May 2019, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Vapourium


The Stratus Pod Kit from vape products supplier Vapourium is one of many new innovative products to hit the market. However, it’s making waves in the smoking community in more ways than one.

Over 700,000 New Zealanders have given up smoking, but there is still a way to go until New Zealand can reach its 2025 smokefree goal. Vapourium’s new product, The Stratus Pod Kit, is helping smokers make small steps toward that goal.

The Stratus Pod Kit is a user-friendly vaping product that appeals to many cigarette smokers who don’t want the mess and hassle of traditional vapourisers. With as much simplicity as a traditional cigarette, it includes one streamlined vape pen and three pre-filled cartridges. There is no need for e-liquids or the worry of refilling them.

Each of the cartridges, which are available in a range of flavours, hold one millilitre of nicotine salt e-liquid, with 50 milligrams of nicotine. The Pod Kit is also one of the most affordable starter kits at $24.90.

One cartridge should last the average smoker up to a week, while the 280mAh battery with a 1.8oHm coils lasts up to a day. You can then charge it from empty to full in around half an hour.

The convenience is not the only thing on offer with The Stratus Pod Kit either, according to Vapourium Spokesperson Cody Peneamene.

“The Stratus Pod Kit is perfect for people transitioning from cigarette smoking. It provides relief from cravings, is leak-resistant, and it’s small. You can also hold it between your fingers while enjoying the simulation of smoking without having to push a button.”

The Stratus Pod Kit is a low-cost and far healthier alternative to smoking, and one that delivers a nicotine hit to relieve cravings. Head to vapourium.nz and see if it’s right for you.

ENDS



