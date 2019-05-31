Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s earns 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate

Friday, 31 May 2019, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium

Auckland – Friday 31 May 2019: SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for the fifth year in a row. The achievement celebrates businesses that are consistently excellent – having earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s provides an intimate ocean experience representing the inhabitants of the Hauraki Gulf through to the largest colony of sub-Antarctic penguins in the southern hemisphere.

TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience. After being awarded a Certificate of Excellence five years in a row, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s has now been inducted into TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame.

“We’re incredibly proud to have received our fifth TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. As New Zealand’s most iconic and internationally recognised aquarium, our purposes is to inspire love for the oceans. We do this through storytelling, interaction, world-class displays and high animal welfare standards. We offer a fun and entertaining experience, which is underpinned by conservation and education,” said Daniel Henderson, General Manager at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s.

According to Neela Pal, Vice President of Brand, TripAdvisor: “TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2019 Certificate of Excellence, which for nearly a decade has celebrated businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travellers and diners on the world’s largest travel platform,”



“This recognition allows us to publicly recognise businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travellers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay and explore,” continued Neela.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

