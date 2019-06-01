New Zealand Plumbing Awards 2019 - full list of winners

Huge congratulations to all the finalists and awards winners at the New Zealand Plumbing Awards on Friday 31 May in the MacArthur's Ballroom at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, Queensland, Australia.

2019 Master Plumber of the Year

This award recognises a member business that can clearly demonstrate its business acumen and drive for success

WINNER - MacMillan Plumbing & Gas Ltd - Onehunga, Auckland

2019 Graeme Victor Smith Contribution to the Industry

This award recognises commitment to Master Plumbers, to the industry, to running a successful business and to developing young and future plumbers.

WINNER - Warren Thompson (Warren Thompson Plumbing Ltd - Hamilton)

2019 James Douglas Medallion

This award recognises outstanding newly qualified apprentices in plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying who have demonstrated commitment and determination to achieve industry success.

FINALIST: Plumbing - Te Tane McGuire (Tech Mechanical - Napier)

FINALIST: Gasfitting - Gary Learthart (Clyne and Bennie Plumbing- Christchurch)

FINALIST: Drainlaying - Marc Nicholls (Drainpro - Christchurch)

WINNER - Te Tane McGuire (Tech Mechanical - Napier)

2019 Outstanding Projects Award

This award recognises exceptional work by Master Plumbers' members.

WINNER - Clyne and Bennie Plumbing - The Christchurch Town Hall

2019 Outstanding Services to the Industry

This award recognises an outstanding contribution to the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry from which Master Plumbers' members have benefited.







WINNER - Dale and Andrea Lovell (Heron Plumbing - Henderson, Auckland)

2019 Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer of the Year

This award recognises excellence in the trade skills of an individual Certifying Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer (Master Plumbers' member or non-member), who is

WINNER - Kenny Geenty (Advanced Plumbing, Drainage & Gas - Hawke’s Bay)

2019 Product of the Year

This award recognises the significant contribution to product development in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry in the past year.

WINNER - Caroma - Smart Command

2019 Training Leader of the Year

This award recognises going beyond the call of duty to help educate and support people entering the industry.

WINNER - BOP Plumbing & Gas Ltd - Rotorua

Kava Cup

This award recognises a special project or act of goodwill completed by a Master Plumbers Branch or Association to the benefit of their community.

WINNER - Master Plumbers Wellington Branch - Riding for the Disabled Project

2019 Plumbing World Scholarship

Plumbing World Scholarships are awarded to five Masterlink apprentices who have demonstrated diligence in their studies and personal growth over the past year.

These apprentices are seen as true assets to the businesses who provide them with the on-job training towards their plumbing, drainlaying and gasfitting qualifications.

WINNER - Ben McCulloch - Hosted by Jackson Plumbing Nelson

WINNER - Jesse Dodd - Hosted by Baxter & Neilson Plumbers Ltd, Invercargill

WINNER - David Hodgson - Hosted by Lewis Plumbing Company, Rotorua

WINNER - Ben Stanley - Hosted by East Coast Plumbing and Gas, Hastings

WINNER - Jack Powell - Hosted by BT Plumbing and Gas, Auckland





