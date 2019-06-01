Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Plumbing Awards 2019 - full list of winners

Saturday, 1 June 2019, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Master Plumbers

Huge congratulations to all the finalists and awards winners at the New Zealand Plumbing Awards on Friday 31 May in the MacArthur's Ballroom at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort, Queensland, Australia.

2019 Master Plumber of the Year

This award recognises a member business that can clearly demonstrate its business acumen and drive for success

WINNER - MacMillan Plumbing & Gas Ltd - Onehunga, Auckland

2019 Graeme Victor Smith Contribution to the Industry

This award recognises commitment to Master Plumbers, to the industry, to running a successful business and to developing young and future plumbers.

WINNER - Warren Thompson (Warren Thompson Plumbing Ltd - Hamilton)

2019 James Douglas Medallion

This award recognises outstanding newly qualified apprentices in plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying who have demonstrated commitment and determination to achieve industry success.

FINALIST: Plumbing - Te Tane McGuire (Tech Mechanical - Napier)

FINALIST: Gasfitting - Gary Learthart (Clyne and Bennie Plumbing- Christchurch)

FINALIST: Drainlaying - Marc Nicholls (Drainpro - Christchurch)

WINNER - Te Tane McGuire (Tech Mechanical - Napier)

2019 Outstanding Projects Award

This award recognises exceptional work by Master Plumbers' members.

WINNER - Clyne and Bennie Plumbing - The Christchurch Town Hall

2019 Outstanding Services to the Industry

This award recognises an outstanding contribution to the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry from which Master Plumbers' members have benefited.



WINNER - Dale and Andrea Lovell (Heron Plumbing - Henderson, Auckland)

2019 Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer of the Year

This award recognises excellence in the trade skills of an individual Certifying Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer (Master Plumbers' member or non-member), who is

WINNER - Kenny Geenty (Advanced Plumbing, Drainage & Gas - Hawke’s Bay)

2019 Product of the Year

This award recognises the significant contribution to product development in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry in the past year.

WINNER - Caroma - Smart Command

2019 Training Leader of the Year

This award recognises going beyond the call of duty to help educate and support people entering the industry.

WINNER - BOP Plumbing & Gas Ltd - Rotorua

Kava Cup

This award recognises a special project or act of goodwill completed by a Master Plumbers Branch or Association to the benefit of their community.

WINNER - Master Plumbers Wellington Branch - Riding for the Disabled Project

2019 Plumbing World Scholarship

Plumbing World Scholarships are awarded to five Masterlink apprentices who have demonstrated diligence in their studies and personal growth over the past year.

These apprentices are seen as true assets to the businesses who provide them with the on-job training towards their plumbing, drainlaying and gasfitting qualifications.

WINNER - Ben McCulloch - Hosted by Jackson Plumbing Nelson

WINNER - Jesse Dodd - Hosted by Baxter & Neilson Plumbers Ltd, Invercargill

WINNER - David Hodgson - Hosted by Lewis Plumbing Company, Rotorua

WINNER - Ben Stanley - Hosted by East Coast Plumbing and Gas, Hastings

WINNER - Jack Powell - Hosted by BT Plumbing and Gas, Auckland


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Master Plumbers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 