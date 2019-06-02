Your chance to change the way New Zealand communicates

Have you ever received a letter in the mail and not understood a word of it? Paid a bill incorrectly because the invoice was so misleading? Received an annual report that was so full of jargon and technical talk that you had no idea whether the company was succeeding or failing?

We’ve all been there. We’ve all come across documents or websites that are so difficult to understand, they make your head hurt. On the flipside, we’ve probably all experienced the joy of a document or website that had perfect tone, got its message across quickly, and left you feeling empowered when you got to the end.

Nominations for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards open this weekend



The People’s Choice Awards help organisations to keep things real with their communications. If they win the Best Plain English Communication award, they’re recognised for getting things right for their audience. If, however, they win the dreaded Brainstrain award, they have plenty of incentive to change for the good.

Nominations for this year’s People’s Choice Awards open on Saturday, 1 June 2019. Entries are free. You can find out more and enter online at www.plainenglishawards.org.nz

