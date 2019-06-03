Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Accessible Properties congratulates Sir Paul Adams

Monday, 3 June 2019, 9:58 am
Press Release: Accessible Properties

Accessible Properties congratulates Sir Paul Adams on his Knighthood for services to philanthropy and community.

Sir Paul served as Chair of Accessible Properties from its establishment as a wholly owned subsidiary of IHC New Zealand in 2010 until last year.

Accessible Properties Chief Executive Greg Orchard says Sir Paul’s commitment to providing good quality housing and tenancy services to people in need is unwavering.

“Sir Paul has long been a force in the housing space and is particularly well-known for developments in the Bay of Plenty and beyond to Wellington,” says Greg. “But his influence reaches far beyond his business interests - he has generously given his time and energy to social support organisations and Accessible Properties.”

“In Tauranga particularly, Sir Paul is involved in a network of social and iwi groups determined to end homelessness in the city.

“He knows what a difference a good home makes and he won’t sit by and watch people suffer.

“Accessible Properties and IHC are proud to have such a strong continuing relationship with Sir Paul and we all congratulate him on this well-deserved honour,” says Greg.




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Accessible Properties on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 