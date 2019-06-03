Accessible Properties congratulates Sir Paul Adams

Accessible Properties congratulates Sir Paul Adams on his Knighthood for services to philanthropy and community.

Sir Paul served as Chair of Accessible Properties from its establishment as a wholly owned subsidiary of IHC New Zealand in 2010 until last year.

Accessible Properties Chief Executive Greg Orchard says Sir Paul’s commitment to providing good quality housing and tenancy services to people in need is unwavering.

“Sir Paul has long been a force in the housing space and is particularly well-known for developments in the Bay of Plenty and beyond to Wellington,” says Greg. “But his influence reaches far beyond his business interests - he has generously given his time and energy to social support organisations and Accessible Properties.”

“In Tauranga particularly, Sir Paul is involved in a network of social and iwi groups determined to end homelessness in the city.

“He knows what a difference a good home makes and he won’t sit by and watch people suffer.

“Accessible Properties and IHC are proud to have such a strong continuing relationship with Sir Paul and we all congratulate him on this well-deserved honour,” says Greg.











