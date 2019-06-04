Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

YoungTEC off to a record start for 2019

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 9:38 am
Press Release: Tourism Export Council

The Young Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (YoungTEC) have welcomed a record high of over 70 participants attendance in their annual award-winning Professional Development Programme (PDP).

The PDP provides tourism education and mentoring to young tourism professionals in their tourism career path. The PDP commences today where industry leaders and experts present and connect with the YoungTEC members who have joined the programme.

Chief Executive of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (TECNZ) Judy Chen says “we are incredibly pleased with the interest and the programme this year has given a broad regional spread of YoungTEC members ranging from Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Wellington, Kaikoura and Queenstown and surrounding areas”.

Second time around mentor and speaker, James Dalglish, Managing Director from GO Rentals is presenting in the second week of the programme and depicts “it’s a fantastic opportunity to give something back to the industry”. The mentor’s are matched with one individual mentee and Mr Dalglish portrays that “the mentoring experience is very liberating, for me it’s about gaining a fresh perspective, a deeper understanding of those early challenges a new connection and ultimately a rewarding experience”.

YoungTEC’s Chair, Nicole Botting, says “we are impressed with the high calibre of speakers and the broad range of topics that will be covered during the weekly sessions. The sessions provide invaluable knowledge and extensive value add to the YoungTEC members”.

YoungTEC have also been awarded a Hospitality Training Trust grant, ensuring that the highly popular Leadership Day will be held once again this year.

“We want to thank Hospitality Training Trust for the opportunity to run this course again this year. Receiving the grant is a real boost for YoungTEC and the wider industry in retaining our next generation of leaders”, says Ms Botting.



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Tourism Export Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 