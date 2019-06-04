YoungTEC off to a record start for 2019

The Young Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (YoungTEC) have welcomed a record high of over 70 participants attendance in their annual award-winning Professional Development Programme (PDP).

The PDP provides tourism education and mentoring to young tourism professionals in their tourism career path. The PDP commences today where industry leaders and experts present and connect with the YoungTEC members who have joined the programme.

Chief Executive of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (TECNZ) Judy Chen says “we are incredibly pleased with the interest and the programme this year has given a broad regional spread of YoungTEC members ranging from Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Wellington, Kaikoura and Queenstown and surrounding areas”.

Second time around mentor and speaker, James Dalglish, Managing Director from GO Rentals is presenting in the second week of the programme and depicts “it’s a fantastic opportunity to give something back to the industry”. The mentor’s are matched with one individual mentee and Mr Dalglish portrays that “the mentoring experience is very liberating, for me it’s about gaining a fresh perspective, a deeper understanding of those early challenges a new connection and ultimately a rewarding experience”.

YoungTEC’s Chair, Nicole Botting, says “we are impressed with the high calibre of speakers and the broad range of topics that will be covered during the weekly sessions. The sessions provide invaluable knowledge and extensive value add to the YoungTEC members”.

YoungTEC have also been awarded a Hospitality Training Trust grant, ensuring that the highly popular Leadership Day will be held once again this year.

“We want to thank Hospitality Training Trust for the opportunity to run this course again this year. Receiving the grant is a real boost for YoungTEC and the wider industry in retaining our next generation of leaders”, says Ms Botting.







