Cherry exporter announces major Cromwell investment

New Zealand Cherry Corp

4 June 2019



New Zealand Cherry Corp is expanding its operations and investment in Cromwell.

NZ Cherry Corp is a long established, locally owned Cromwell business. Its 32ha cherry block is the largest netted orchard in New Zealand. During cherry season it employs up to 500 staff and harvests up to 800 tonnes of cherries. It exports to 10 countries.

Director Paul Croft says following the recent purchase of a 244ha block of farmland adjacent to its existing orchard, NZ Cherry Corp is doubling the size of its orchard and turning 4ha into worker accommodation.

“Our investment in the expansion of valuable productive land for cherries supports the booming local cherry industry. It enables us to employ approximately 200-300 more seasonal workers and create more local job opportunities.

“Rather than wondering where additional workers will stay, we’re building accommodation for them. We plan to have the accommodation up and running in time for this year’s cherry season. Outside our season, it will be offered to other Central Otago businesses also dependent on seasonal workers”.

Mr Croft says alongside these projects, NZ Cherry Corp is planning the “Shannon Farm” lifestyle development.

“Shannon Farm includes up to 160 large lifestyle lots spread over 142ha in a rural setting. It offers a greater choice of housing options in a desirable community close to town.

“The concept has been comprehensively designed by a range of well-respected horticulture and development professionals with the highest and best use of land top of mind.

“It includes 73ha of protected visible high country for the whole Central Otago community to access and enjoy.

“Shannon Farm takes its name from the original farm’s owners and will hold special historical significance for many locals”.

Mr Croft says NZ Cherry Corp is very pleased to further its commitment in Cromwell and the wider Central Otago region.

