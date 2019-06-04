6,000 free doughnuts for world doughnut day

AUCKLAND, 29 May 2019: Being first in the world to anything is a pretty big deal, so for New Zealand to be first to experience World Doughnut Day is huge deal and an occasion you dough-not want to miss.

As the sun comes up on Friday June 7, Krispy Kreme will take things to whole new, sweet doughy level by giving away 6,000 FREE Original Glazed doughnuts and be the first out of 30 other countries celebrating the day.

Set your alarm, clear the diary, book your taxi. With 6,000 doughnuts being given away, Krispy Kreme is marking the occasion in sweet style. What can we say? We don’t want anyone to miss out on the best day of the year.

Simply head to any Krispy Kreme store at Manukau, Chancery or Auckland Airport domestic terminal to get your hands on a FREE world famous, melt in the mouth Original Glazed doughnut, with one available for every customer.

Antonio Rivera, New Zealand Retail Manager says: “New Zealand is the first place in the world to celebrate World Doughnut Day so we’re determined to make a big deal of it, which is why this year we’re giving away 6,000 Original Glazed doughnuts.

“World Doughnut Day is an incredibly popular occasion and we want to make sure everyone who visits our store can enjoy their World Doughnut Day in true Krispy Kreme fashion.”

“To celebrate the day, we invite Kiwis to get down to the store and enjoy our world famous Original Glazed doughnut. We guarantee they’ll leave with a big smile on their face and sweet treat in their hand.”

World Doughnut Day was introduced in the 1930s and is now celebrated on the first Friday in June around the world.

World Doughnut Day occurs only once a year, so don’t forget to visit a Krispy Kreme store in Manukau, Chancery Square or at Auckland Airport (domestic terminal) to pick up your free Original Glazed doughnut.









© Scoop Media

