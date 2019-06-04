OMF Global Financial Market Update - 04 June 2019
OMF Group CEO, Matt Blackwell provides a weekly overview of the global and local economic markets.
For more information or to contact us,
please visit our
website.
Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search
OMF Group CEO, Matt Blackwell provides a weekly overview of the global and local economic markets.
For more information or to contact us,
please visit our
website.
LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>
Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target
"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>
Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise
The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>
Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law
Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>