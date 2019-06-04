Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BDO merger with ALTSHIFT increases cloud software services

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 4:56 pm
Press Release: BDO New Zealand


The Auckland Information Services arm of leading accounting & business advisers BDO has merged with ALTSHIFT, a cloud software integrator specialising in Xero and add-on products.

Craig Gower, head of BDO Information Systems commented,

“We are delighted to have ALTSHIFT join the BDO stable. We are focused on providing cloud-based software solutions that are directly aimed at small-to-medium sized businesses. ALTSHIFT specialises in this market, specifically in the areas of retail, fashion, manufacturing and franchises, so together we can offer an unparalleled level of expertise for small-to-medium sized businesses and can offer solutions that grow with them.”

Josh Ambler, managing director of ALTSHIFT commented,

“ALTSHIFT and BDO Information Systems have an award-winning track record. As Xero Platinum partners ALTSHIFT and BDO are perfectly placed to provide a full range of cloud software solutions. We really look forward to working together and believe that our clients will gain a huge advantage from this merger.”



