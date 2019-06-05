Ecostore Announce Global Ambassadors

Auckland, 5 June 2019: Ecostore today announce a two-year partnership with New Zealand sailors, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, to act as global ambassadors for the company.

The sponsorship sees ecostore officially back Burling and Tuke’s 2020 49er Olympic campaign, as well as work with the sailors on some exciting campaigns and projects to help raise awareness of the company’s environmental initiatives.

Burling and Tuke are considered two of the greatest sailing champions of all time. The yachting stars restamped their authority on the 49er Olympic class by winning the European Championships last month. The sailing duo has also won Olympic gold and silver medals for 49er sailing and are the first sailors to win four consecutive 49er World Championships.

The new partnership reinforces ecostore’s focus on the environment, reducing ocean waste, increasing focus on reusable, refillable packaging innovations and becoming a more circular business to help cut waste and clean up the world’s oceans.

“Working with Peter and Blair who share our values and love of the ocean is a great opportunity for us to have more conversations about ocean waste and the steps that can make a big difference in saving our oceans. We recently expanded our reusable, refillable packaging offering to consumers by bringing our refill stations to supermarkets, along with over 60 refill stations up and down the country at wholesale refilleries and other environment centres, to help cut waste. We also now use a combination of recycled plastic from New Zealand milk bottles and renewable sugar plastic to reduce waste and carbon emissions,” said Jemma Whiten, director of marketing and digital for ecostore.







Burling and Tuke said they felt fortunate to be working with one of New Zealand’s most loved brands that has sustainability at its heart. "We approached ecostore because we were impressed with their leadership position as a business committed to being as environmentally responsible as possible. As a New Zealand business that is constantly innovating to make products that are kinder to the environment and to reducing ocean waste, it felt like a really good fit. We're proud to have them sponsor our 2020 49er Olympic campaign.”

“Sailors play a special part in caring for our ocean. The ocean has always been part of my life, since I started sailing at the age of six in Welcome Bay estuary near my home in Tauranga. I believe New Zealanders have a really deep connection to the ocean, and we need to safeguard this for the next generation. It’s time for us to step up and make positive change for our ocean. We all want the same thing, a healthy ocean that we can all enjoy,” said Burling.

Tuke says of his ambassador role “We must play our part. It is much more efficient to focus on prevention at the source rather than clean up afterwards. By making small lifestyle changes, like refilling bottles, every person can immediately make a difference. We have a long way to go but we are grateful to work with partners like ecostore to shine a light on steps everyday Kiwis can take to make a difference.”

Whiten said, “We are excited to be working with Peter and Blair for the next two years. Watch this space for some very exciting campaigns, news and projects we are working on with Peter and Blair.”





