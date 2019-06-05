Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ecostore Announce Global Ambassadors

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 8:11 am
Press Release: Ecostore

Auckland, 5 June 2019: Ecostore today announce a two-year partnership with New Zealand sailors, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, to act as global ambassadors for the company.

The sponsorship sees ecostore officially back Burling and Tuke’s 2020 49er Olympic campaign, as well as work with the sailors on some exciting campaigns and projects to help raise awareness of the company’s environmental initiatives.

Burling and Tuke are considered two of the greatest sailing champions of all time. The yachting stars restamped their authority on the 49er Olympic class by winning the European Championships last month. The sailing duo has also won Olympic gold and silver medals for 49er sailing and are the first sailors to win four consecutive 49er World Championships.

The new partnership reinforces ecostore’s focus on the environment, reducing ocean waste, increasing focus on reusable, refillable packaging innovations and becoming a more circular business to help cut waste and clean up the world’s oceans.

“Working with Peter and Blair who share our values and love of the ocean is a great opportunity for us to have more conversations about ocean waste and the steps that can make a big difference in saving our oceans. We recently expanded our reusable, refillable packaging offering to consumers by bringing our refill stations to supermarkets, along with over 60 refill stations up and down the country at wholesale refilleries and other environment centres, to help cut waste. We also now use a combination of recycled plastic from New Zealand milk bottles and renewable sugar plastic to reduce waste and carbon emissions,” said Jemma Whiten, director of marketing and digital for ecostore.



Burling and Tuke said they felt fortunate to be working with one of New Zealand’s most loved brands that has sustainability at its heart. "We approached ecostore because we were impressed with their leadership position as a business committed to being as environmentally responsible as possible. As a New Zealand business that is constantly innovating to make products that are kinder to the environment and to reducing ocean waste, it felt like a really good fit. We're proud to have them sponsor our 2020 49er Olympic campaign.”

“Sailors play a special part in caring for our ocean. The ocean has always been part of my life, since I started sailing at the age of six in Welcome Bay estuary near my home in Tauranga. I believe New Zealanders have a really deep connection to the ocean, and we need to safeguard this for the next generation. It’s time for us to step up and make positive change for our ocean. We all want the same thing, a healthy ocean that we can all enjoy,” said Burling.

Tuke says of his ambassador role “We must play our part. It is much more efficient to focus on prevention at the source rather than clean up afterwards. By making small lifestyle changes, like refilling bottles, every person can immediately make a difference. We have a long way to go but we are grateful to work with partners like ecostore to shine a light on steps everyday Kiwis can take to make a difference.”

Whiten said, “We are excited to be working with Peter and Blair for the next two years. Watch this space for some very exciting campaigns, news and projects we are working on with Peter and Blair.”


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Ecostore on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 