May 2019 New Vehicle Registrations Significantly Down



David Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of the Motor Industry Association says, “May 2019 registration figures of 12,259 vehicles were down 13.5% (1,910 units) on the same month in 2018, indicating a significant softening of the vehicle market. The May 2019 result is stronger than the same month in 2016, but weaker than the month of May in the previous two record years. The market to the end of May is down 4.9% (3,178 units) on the first five months of 2018.”

The total registrations of 7,624 passenger and SUVs for May 2019 were down a whopping 17.8% (1,652 units) on 2018 volumes, and commercial vehicle registrations of 4,635 were down 5.3% (258 units) compared to the May 2018.

For the month of May, Toyota remains the overall market leader with 15% market share (1,893 units), followed by Ford with 11% (1,337 units) and Holden regained third sport with 8% market share (1,002 units).

Toyota was also the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 14% market share (1,086 units) followed by Mazda with 9% (707 units) and then by Hyundai also with 9% market share (688 units). The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota RAV4 (492 units) followed by the Hyundai Tucson (301 units) and the Mazda CX5 (224 units).

In the commercial sector, Ford retained the market lead with 22% market share (1,009 units) followed by Toyota with 17% (807 units) and Mitsubishi third with 11% market share (514 units). The Ford Ranger retained the top spot as the bestselling commercial model with 19% share (878 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 12% share (552 units) with the Mitsubishi Triton in third with 11% market share (514 units).







Vehicle segmentation for May 2019 continued recent trends with SUV’s and light commericals dominating the market. The top three segments for the month were SUV medium vehicles with 19% share followed by the Pick Up/Chassis Cab 4x4 segment with 18% share and the SUV Compact in third with 13% market share.

Year to date the five top selling models are all utes, with the Ford Ranger in the lead with 4.022 units, followed by the Toyota Hilux with 2,788 units, Mitsubishi Triton in third with 2,518 units, Holden Colorado with 1,986 and in fith spot the Nissan Navara with 1,623 units.

“The outturn for May 2019 indicates the new vehicle market is softening, consistent with weaker regional vehicle sales in 2019 across Australia and New Zealand” said Mr Crawford.



© Scoop Media

