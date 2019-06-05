YRCO Cements in New Concrete Brands

Leading manufacturer and supplier of products to the Australian and New Zealand concrete and construction markets, Parchem Construction Supplies has recently appointed Youngman Richardson and Co Ltd as an approved agent for its Fosroc brand throughout New Zealand.



Parchem, part of the Dulux Group, is the licensed manufacturer and distributor of Fosroc, a world leader in construction solutions. Through its divisions and heritage, Parchem has built over 50 years’ experience in servicing the construction, civil, and concrete industries. It brings solid experience and technical expertise in the supply and manufacture of construction and decorative concrete products.

“We are delighted to have gained distribution rights for Fosroc as it shows a commitment towards expanding our existing concrete products package,” says Youngman Richardson & Co Ltd Sales Director, Phil Fairfield. “Concrete solutions is a major market for our company and these new products provide a perfect fit with what we already offer. By developing relationships with trusted brands and suppliers we will continue to focus on the needs of our growing customer base by providing quality end to end solutions. In this respect the brand certainly ticks all the boxes,” says Phil.

Fosroc provide a comprehensive range of above and below the ground waterproofing products and systems such as repair mortars, corrosion management, protective coatings and strengthening systems. These include epoxy and resins for grout and anchor solutions; joint sealants to prevent wind, rain, sound or water and protective coatings to protect new construction or refurbishment against water egress, atmospheric carbonation, chloride ingress or aggressive chemicals. In addition, Fosroc has industrial flooring treatments with market leading products.







About Youngman Richard & Co. Ltd.



Youngman Richard & Co. Ltd is your go-to parts, service, and sales business for commercial, contracting, and industrial equipment. YRCO is an entirely New Zealand owned and operated company that has been helping New Zealand business owners since 1981. The company has built up a reputation of service, ethics, and quality, and continues to add value to the equipment industry every year. To date, YRCO stock over 38,000 genuine spare parts for a range of machines.



