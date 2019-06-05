NZ to be world-leader in sustainable construction

N.Z. Future Forest Products set to establish New Zealand as world-leader in sustainable construction

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND. 4th June 2019 – N.Z. Future Forest Products (NZFFP) believes that New Zealand is perfectly positioned to supply the rapidly urbanising Asia-Pacific region with the construction materials needed to house the world’s population in a low carbon future – and is planning to invest $900 million to prove it.

Three billion people will need affordable housing in South East Asia, according to a recent United Nations[1] report. However, incumbent construction materials such as steel are responsible for 9% of global CO2 emissions[2].

NZFFP sees these dual challenges as significant opportunities – both to mitigate climate change, as well as to create a brand new export market for New Zealand engineered timber solutions in Asia-Pacific.

New Zealand has distinct geographic advantages for forestry combined with multi-generational industrial expertise in wood products and access to growing Asia-Pacific export markets. NZFFP intends to leverage these advantages to build the largest commercial-scale engineered timber complex in the Southern Hemisphere.

NZFFP director, David Henry says:

“In New Zealand, we are uniquely positioned to export high-value engineered timber modules that will reduce the carbon footprint of the global construction industry.

As New Zealanders, we lead the world in our commitment to being green. We're also on the doorstep of the world's fastest growing economies in South-East Asia and benefit from one of the world's most productive sustainable softwood timber plantations.







NZFFP is committed to keeping technology onshore and investing in manufacturing and wood supply chains in our regions to grow jobs, support our communities and export high-value finished products. This is our “Forest2Frame” business model.

We have led the world before in exporting innovative wood products, and NZFFP is committed to making sure New Zealand will do so again.”

NZFFP will deliver ‘turn-key’ engineered timber modules to enable accelerated construction of mid-rise housing developments. This will reduce global carbon emissions while also turning cities into long-term carbon storage over time. The Royal Society and The Royal Academy of Engineering in the United Kingdom estimate that building with biomass could save 14-31% of global CO2 emissions and 12-19% of global fossil fuel consumption[3].

NZFFP director, Hon. Mike Rann CNZM says:

“I work on renewable energy and climate change issues around the world. I was keen to join the board because of NZFFP’s practical embrace of technological innovation to cut emissions while at the same time creating new jobs benefitting New Zealand’s regional communities.

“NZFFP will not only plant countless millions of trees but will create an innovative Kiwi export industry for the future. Our vision matches the ambition of New Zealand to prove to the world that our green credentials can be reinforced by a clean, value adding industry that generates jobs at home.”

Through collaborating with existing New Zealand wood processors to expand their capacity and developing mutually beneficial partnerships with Iwi, NZFFP is committed to investing for the long-term. Afforestation and infrastructure investments supported by NZFFP are anticipated to drive significant regional economic development and job creation - reinvigorating the value chain from forest planters and silviculture professionals to architects and digital designers/manufacturers.

About N.Z. Future Forest Products Ltd: N.Z. Future Forest Products Ltd is a New Zealand company that is reimagining construction practices for a low carbon world. The company is a vertically-integrated forestry and wood products business specialising in modular engineered timber building solutions, committed to positioning New Zealand as a world leader in the rapidly emerging industries that will support the sustainable economy of the future.

Footnotes:

[1] UN Habitat: Sustainable Cities & Communities

2 World Steel Association

3 Greenhouse Gas Removal, The Royal Society and The Royal Academy of Engineering

