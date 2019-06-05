New awards reflect changing face of road transport

5 June 2019

Promoting diversity and inclusion will help with a sustainable supply of workers, Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett says in announcing two new industry awards focused on women and young drivers.

Entries are now open for the Teletrac Navman Outstanding Contribution by a Woman in the Road Transport Industry and the EROAD Young Driver of the Year (under 35) awards. Along with the VTNZ Supreme Contribution to Road Transport and EROAD Outstanding Contribution to Health and Safety awards, these awards will be presented at the NZ Road Transport Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Wednesday, 25 September, at Wairakei Resort near Taupo.

“We want all comers to consider a career in road transport, which at the moment has a leaning towards older men; but the faces are certainly changing,” Leggett says.

“There are some outstanding women and young people who make their careers in our industry and they are contributing fresh ideas and new ways of thinking to the companies they work for.

“RTF and our associations have long been trying to encourage a more diverse industry workforce to ensure we have enough drivers now and in the future, so it follows that our industry awards should reflect that.”

The four NZ Road Transport Industry Awards collectively honour activities, innovations and achievements that ultimately improve the daily lives of the public, or ensure the industry is a rewarding and safe environment to work in.

Entry guidelines and nomination details can be found on the RTF website here.

The awards dinner is at the conclusion of the 2019 RTF Conference and details about that can be found here.



