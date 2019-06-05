Geographic Revenue Exposure Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices and NZX Jointly Launch Geographic Revenue Exposure Indices





WELLINGTON, JUNE 5, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”), the world’s leading index provider, and New Zealand’s Exchange (“NZX”), today announced the launch of the S&P/NZX 50 New Zealand Revenue Exposure Index and the S&P/NZX 50 Foreign Revenue Exposure Index, the latest additions to the S&P Global Revenue Exposure Index Series.

The S&P/NZX 50 New Zealand Revenue Exposure Index tracks the performance of companies in the S&P/NZX 50 that have higher-than-average revenue exposures to New Zealand. Similarly, the S&P/NZX 50 Foreign Revenue Exposure Index measures the performance of companies that have higher-than-average revenue exposures to regions outside New Zealand.

Michael Orzano, Senior Director, Global Equity Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices said, “As companies face an evolving geopolitical landscape, their revenue sources become critical factors. These new indices, based on revenue exposures and launched with New Zealand’s Exchange, help investors gain meaningful insight into the New Zealand equity market. By tracking companies with domestic business activities and those with significant international footprints, market participants are able to measure and help manage regional risks and make better informed investment decisions.”







Mark Peterson, CEO at NZX said, “There is a growing demand for innovative index-based solutions. New Zealand investors continue to seek ways to gain exposures to certain countries and regions while anticipating and navigating potential domestic and global risks. We are pleased to be able to help New Zealand and global investors better protect their portfolios and meet their investment goals.”

The S&P Global Revenue Exposure Indices utilise constituents from the headline S&P DJI benchmarks, such as the S&P 500, and tilt index members toward those meeting specific geographic revenue characteristics.

