Fashion Retailer Postie Hits 110 Year Milestone

[Whangaparaoa, Auckland Region, June 05, 2019] New Zealand fashion brand Postie have achieved a spectacular milestone of 110 years in business. Making it to 110 is rare, but Postie’s recent years have been bumpy, making this occasion all the more impressive.

Beginning the celebrations earlier on in the year, it is a huge achievement for Postie, which was put into voluntary administration in 2014, with 12 stores closing and 64 workers laid off. Later that year, they quickly turned things around following South African firm Pepkor’s purchase of the brand, who implemented a critical turnaround strategy.

Rod Orrock, predecessor of current Postie CEO Linda Leonard said, ‘‘apparel is an unforgiving industry and it’s difficult to recover from mistakes made in it, but the difference between Postie’s tough times and now is its clear understanding of who its customers are and what they need.’’

Postie has a long history, starting out in 1909 as a shoe repair store in the small town of Reefton on the West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island. The brand later expanded into the fashion industry in the late 1920’s, with multiple stores opening across New Zealand over the next 50 years thereafter.

The fashion retailer’s latest collection for their 2019 Autumn/Winter range is a testament and celebration of their 110 year history and where they have come from. The campaign shows a mix of vintage inspired looks and celebrates their Kiwi heritage.

