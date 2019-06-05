Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2019 New Zealand International Business Awards

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand International Business Awards

5 June 2019

Entries are open for the 2019 New Zealand International Business Awards, which celebrate the success of New Zealand businesses on the world stage.

Along with our Strategic Partner ANZ, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) are proud to recognise and celebrate the success, vision and grit of New Zealand exporters.

The prestigious awards have been held for more than 50 years, and some of New Zealand's most iconic and dynamic businesses have been winners. Last year, this included Supreme winner Seequent, Auckland BioSciences, Skyline Luge International, Serko and New Zealand King Salmon.

Trade is critical to New Zealand's economy, with international trade (exports and imports) makeup around 60% of New Zealand's total economic activity. In addition, the jobs of approximately 600,000 New Zealanders are dependent on exports, with many of these jobs in regional New Zealand.

NZTE knows that every day across the country, trail-blazing businesses are passionately putting in the hard yards to grow our economy for the good of New Zealand and the world.

The NZ International Business Awards are an opportunity to shine a light on success and inspire other businesses on their international journey. The awards recognise excellence in areas like innovation, design, Māori business and women in leadership.

Entering the awards and going through the judging process takes businesses on a journey of critical analysis. It enables them to benchmark their performance against peers and gain insights and valuable feedback to help build their capability.



Businesses can translate winning an award into a significant marketing and sales asset, by highlighting their success in website content, company brochures, keynote speaker opportunities, and recruitment material. Previous winners have said winning an NZ International Business Award boosted staff morale and helped them recruit top performers, as well as raising their company's profile and attracting capital investment.

Entries for the New Zealand International Business Awards are open now and close on Monday 15 July 2019. For more information, visit www.nziba.co.nz.

ENDS


