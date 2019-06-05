Worksafe recommendations on quad bikes misguided

The Motor Industry Association says there is a lack of credible evidence and independently certified safety standards to support the recommendation by Worksafe that all ATVs (quad bikes) be fitted with their recommended so-called crush protection devices (CPDs).

Worksafe has recommended that all ATVs not designed with CPDs at the point of manufacture be fitted with CPDs against the advice of manufacturers who fear that the move could make quad bikes less safe for riders.

MIA Chief executive David Crawford says CPDs can interfere with the overall safety performance of this type of vehicle, making it more challenging for the rider to dismount from the ATV if needed.

“As with any rollover, there is a likelihood of injury, and a CPD could in some cases increase the chance of rider injury.

“It is most concerning that Worksafe is promoting the fitting of CPDs on quads as a safety device without credible evidence to support this view, nor do their recommended devices meet any certified safety testing standards. Worksafe New Zealand fail to supply credible research data to show that CPDs will significantly increase the overall safety performance of ATVs on farms.

“We would ask Worksafe to show us the evidence that fitting CPDs improves safety because if they can’t, then they are gambling with farmers’ and other users’ lives.”

“We’d like to see tougher rules on the use of quad bikes including the mandatory wearing of helmets and a ban on children under 16 riding adult-size ATVs.

“It’s also important that passengers are not carried on single seat quads and all riders are properly trained. Critically important is that quads must only be ridden on appropriate terrain and in safe conditions.

“We want to see sensible proven solutions around ATV and ROV (recreational off-highway vehicles) safety.

“Distributors of ATVs in New Zealand only import and retail ATV’s designed and built to ANSI standards which includes consideration of safe outcomes in the event of rollovers such as soft plastic sides, the position of handles bars and seat position.

“As has been the case for a long time, we welcome the opportunity for further discussions and to work with the Government and agencies to improve safety around these vehicles”

